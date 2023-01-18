An unemployed Mzansi woman is doing her best to make the most of her RDP house

Rebotile Mologadi Mathlakwane is waiting to get a job so she can make some changes to her home

People helped the lady see where she could make changes while letting her know she was doing great

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It is so refreshing to see so much love and support given to total strangers. One woman posted pictures of her RDP home on a popular Facebook group to get design suggestions and was shown such kindness.

Rebotile Mologadi Mathlakwane is going to do home improvements when she finds employment. Image: Facebook / Rebotile Mologadi Mathlakwane

Source: Facebook

While RDP houses are no mansions, a roof over someone’s head is a dream some never actually end up living.

user Rebotile Mologadi Mathlakwane is currently unemployed but looking for tips to upgrade her RDP home once she gets an income. She shared pictures to get advice.

“First time posting, my RDP house is still new. Corrections allowed while I am still hunting for a job to make changes.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Group members show the woman kindness

While there is still a lot of work to be done in the home, people focused on the positives while giving their advice.

Take a look:

Zwane Mndebele Gugu said:

“Beautiful and clean dear. I’m praying for you so that you can make it bigger.”

Sweetness Nthabiseng Makume said:

“Beautiful and neat.”

Mavis Mavis said:

“Nice and clean, you'll get there.”

Charity Miya said:

“Very neat, I am inspired.”

Andiswa Pellem said:

“I see a very beautiful end product... keep pushing ❤️❤️”

Tshilidzi Dzwedzhi said:

“Yhooo, I love the combination of colours in your bed”

Stunning RDP house with sleek minimalist interior has SA peeps loving the cosy style: “This is beautiful”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a gorgeous RDP house rocking a sleek minimalist interior had peeps talking about how lovely it was.

@KasiEconomy shared the lovely snaps on Twitter, showing different aspects of the house. The first thing that grabbed peeps attention was the colour of the paint on the walls, juxtaposed with the white edges.

The yard isn't impressive, but the real wonder begins when you step into the crib. It looks a lot more spacious than what the exterior suggests. The first snap shows a lounge that exemplifies minimalist design with a lovely blue couch and a plant placed by its side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News