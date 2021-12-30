If you find yourself trying to look at who Helena Schneider is, the first piece of significant information that is likely to hit you in the face is that she used to be Rob Schneider’s spouse. This means that before getting married to her husband, she was scarcely known in the media space.

Rob Schneider and ex-wife during The 22nd Annual Napa Valley Wine Auction "Cirque du Vin: Revelry in the Vineyards" at Meadowood Napa Valley in St. Helena, California, United States.

Source: Getty Images

Becoming Rob Schneider’s spouse brought Helena Schneider decent popularity in public, especially in the entertainment industry. The marriage was as bubbly as her husband’s comedy shows on Saturday Night Live for as long as it lasted, and it was really a short-lived union.

Profile summary and bio

Birth name: Helena

Helena Nickname : Helena

: Helena Age : Estimated to be in her 50s

: Estimated to be in her 50s Famous for : Getting married to Rob Schneider

: Getting married to Rob Schneider Birthplace : United States of America

: United States of America Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Ethnicity : White

: White Height : 5 feet and 3 inches

: 5 feet and 3 inches Body build : Slender

: Slender Eye colour : Black

: Black Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Marital status : Divorced

: Divorced Previous marriage: Rob Schneider (2002 - 2005)

Background information

The former wife of the famous comedian and actor, Rob Schneider, was born in the United States of America. However, nothing is known about her background. But then, how old is Helena Schneider? Unfortunately, the specifics of Helena Schneider's age is unknown since her actual date of birth is not public knowledge, but sources have pegged her current age at around 50 something.

Similarly, information about her parents and siblings or relatives is unavailable. The same also goes for her education history.

Career

Like the rest of her life, Helena's profession before, during, and after marriage to Rob remains a mystery. However, she seems to be hellbent on keeping her life out of the public's scrutiny, which is what she has achieved.

Personal life

Helena Schneider and Rob Schneider got into a relationship around 2001. Afterwards, they said their marital vows and tied the knot sometime in 2002. The marriage to Rob is the only reason anyone bothers to know about Helena.

Helena and Rob's union lasted only three years, and they separated after a divorce without controversy. The union was without any offspring. However, Helena Schneider's daughter figure was Elle Schneider, popularly known as Elle King.

Schneider's daughter figure, Elle.

Source: Instagram

Although much is not known about Helena, her husband is a public figure whose biography makes for an exciting read.

Who is Helena Schneider's husband?

Rob Schneider is a screenwriter, actor, and standup comedian who has made a name for himself with his comical sketches on Saturday Night Live, which airs on NBC.

Rob has a mixed background in terms of ethnicity and religion. While his mother was Catholic, his father was Jewish. However, he has successfully converted this mixed heritage into a steady source of comedy themes whenever he steps on stage to make his audience laugh.

The Rob Schneider-Helena Schneider's wife connection was the actor's second attempt at marriage. He was first married to a woman named London King. Unfortunately, the marriage only lasted two years, as it was between 1988 and 1990. Nevertheless, it was long enough to produce a daughter they christened Tanner Elle Schneider.

Ellen was born in 1989 and is currently 32 years old. She took after her father and pursued a career in the entertainment industry. She is an actress, singer and songwriter.

After Rob divorced London, he found love in Helena a couple of years later, and the marriage lasted a bit longer than his first, but it eventually crashed like the first. However, the comedian would not allow the universe to play an ugly joke on him in terms of his marital life, and he laced up his boot and kept on chasing that marital goal that most people crave.

He seems to have gotten what he wants because he is now with Patricia Azarcoya Arce. The love birds have been together since 2005, but Rob took things really slow this time around and only put a ring on her finger sometime in 2011.

Helena's former spouse chilling out.

Source: Instagram

Helena Schneider's movies

Helena Schneider's movies are not a thing since she is not known to be in the entertainment industry at any point. However, she accompanied her former spouse, Rob, to the premiere of his Deuce Bigalow movie in 2005 while they were still together. Some of Rob's movies and television shows include:

Big Daddy

The Waterboy

Demolition Man

The Hot Chick

Grown Ups

The Longest Yard

Down Periscope

Big Stan

Click

Grandma’s Boy

The Wrong Missy

The Benchwarmers

The Animal

Little Nicky

Down Periscope

Mr Deeds

50 First Dates

Judge Dredd

Necessary Roughness

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Deuce Biaglow: Male Gigolo

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Helena Schneider's Instagram

It is not surprising that Helena Schneider is not known to be on any social media platforms, given her penchant for private life. She is only famous because of her ex-husband, Rob Schneider.

There is a recent misconception that someone looking to know about Helena may encounter whatever they search for her online. This has to do with news about Helena Schneider's sailing. It is important to note that the lady referred to in the most sailing-related articles is only in her 20s and not the same as the woman who married Rob Schneider about 19 years ago.

Helena Schneider seems to have returned to her shell immediately after separating from her celebrity husband. It is hard to tell what is happening in the life of the former Rob Schneider's spouse at the moment. Hopefully, she is alive and doing great things within her capacity.

