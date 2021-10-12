Liza Barber: age, children, spouse, religion, career, profiles, net worth

Liza Barber is a former high school and college football player. She is popularly known as the wife of Ryan Fitzpatrick, the current NFL quarterback for the Washington Football Team. Interestingly, she leads a low-key life that has left many people with endless questions about her life. So, what is known about her?

Liza Barber (L) and her husband Ryan Fitzpatrick (R) attend the "Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice" New York Premiere at Radio City Music Hall in 2016 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Barber became a celebrity when she married Ryan Fitzpatrick. However, she does not seem to enjoy being in the limelight at all. Most importantly, she is a wife and mother. Her biography has some fascinating details about her people hardly.

Liza Barber's profile summary

Birth name: Liza Barber

Liza Barber Nickname: Liza

Liza Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: Unknown

Unknown Place of birth: West De Moines, Iowa, United States

West De Moines, Iowa, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Unknown

Unknown Sexuality: Straight

Straight Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick Children: Tate, Brady, Maizy, Lucy, Zoey, Jake, Ruby

Tate, Brady, Maizy, Lucy, Zoey, Jake, Ruby School: Valley High School

Valley High School College: Harvard University

Harvard University Profession: Former high school/college football player

Former high school/college football player Net worth: $1 million

Liza Barber’s biography

Liza Barber was born in West De Moines, Iowa, in the United States. Photo: @iBoldNews (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Liza Barber was born and brought up in West De Moines, Iowa, in the United States. Unfortunately, the identities of her parents and siblings, if any, remain a mystery.

Similarly, Liza Barber's religion is unknown. Also, it is challenging to establish it because she is not on social media.

She attended Valley High School for her high school studies. Afterwards, she got a scholarship to study at Harvard University, graduating in 2005.

Barber is a soccer enthusiast. She played for her team in high school. Later, she played for Crimson at Harvard University for around four years. Eventually, she was appointed the team’s captain during her senior years in the institution.

When was Liza Barber born?

Ryan Fitzpatrick's wife prefers to keep information about her life under wraps. So, currently, neither her date of birth nor her year of birth is known. For this reason, it is impossible to tell Liza Barber’s age.

Career

Considering Barber is strictly a private person, her profession is yet to be established. As a result, some sources speculate that she is a housewife. Even so, it is known that she is a soccer enthusiast. However, she did not pursue it as a career.

What is Liza Barber’s net worth?

Some sources allege that she is worth around $1 million. However, there is no official information about the matter. On the other hand, her husband’s net worth is $18 million as of 2021.

Who is Fitzpatrick married to?

Liza Barber has been married to Ryan Fitzpatrick since 2006 and they have seven children. Photo: Randy Brooke

Source: Getty Images

She is married to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Liza Barber's spouse is one of the greatest NFL players in the US.

Liza Barber and Ryan Fitzpatrick met at Harvard University and are sports enthusiasts. They graduated in 2005, moving in together in the same year. Eventually, in November 2006, Fitzpatrick proposed to her at McDonald’s joint. Since then, their relationship has become public.

In the same year, they got hitched at a colourful private wedding event. Since then, the two have lived happily as a couple.

Liza Barber's children

Barber and Ryan are now proud parents of seven children: four girls and three boys. The names of her children are Tate, Brady, Maizy, Lucy, Zoey, Jake, and Ruby. The oldest was born in 2010, while the youngest was born in January 2019.

Behind every successful man, there is a woman. Liza Barber has been a supportive, caring, and loving wife to Ryan Fitzpatrick since 2006. Also, the couple is blessed with seven gorgeous children, and their family keeps growing with time.

