Charissa Thompson’s net worth is an inspiration for any lady who holds a great love for sports and television broadcasting. The 39 years old has over 15 years of experience of casting sports and news, hosting sporting shows, and covering popular sporting events.

Charissa Thompson’s net worth puts her on the list of celebrities with at least a million US dollars. The blond NFL Fox sports host has granted interviews with some of the most prominent athletes and celebrities that most people would only dream of meeting in their lifetime.

Who is Charissa Thompson?

The Blonde sportscaster was born on the 4th of May, 1982, in Seattle, Washington, US. So, how old is Charissa Thompson? As of 2021, Charissa Thompson's age is 39 years. She is the last of the three kids produced by the union of Scotty and Cathy Thompson.

As for Charissa Thompson's education, she attended Inglemoor High School in Washington, US, before proceeding to the Washington State University for her tertiary education. The blue-eyed beauty moved to the University of California a few years later and graduated with a BA in Law and Society in 2004.

Career

Thompson started a career on television after she graduated from university. Charissa Thompson's Fox Sports association began when she got a job in the human resource department at Fox News, but her interest in sport created a new form of opportunity for her at some point.

The 5'9" television host was part of college sports shows on Fox Sports Net and Big Ten Network and reported college basketball and football for these television networks from the sideline. She continued in this line of television shows, and soon enough, she got the chance to report on the National Football League from the sidelines for Fox.

Charissa's broadcasting career was enjoying a steady rise. She appeared on several shows with celebrities like Shaq O'Neal and interviewed Cole Hamels, a pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Interestingly, 2010 came with lots of wins for this sports-loving blond. First, she got the rare opportunity of appearing on the NFL Now Updates, an NFL Network show, covering the Vancouver Olympic Winter Games and the South Africa FIFA World Cup in 2010 for Yahoo Sports. After that, she joined the ESPN team in 2011, but it was only a short switch as she moved back to team up with the Fox Sports team in 2013, where she remained till now.

Charissa Thompson's TV shows

The sports journalist has hosted and guest-starred on several television shows since the commencement of her career. Some of these shows include:

Fox Sports: The Home Game

Celebrity Name Game

The Talk

Extra

Ultimate Beastmaster

Big Ten’s Best

Nashville

Shaq Vs

During one of her television show appearances, Charissa Thompson and Larry David's story was told. According to the report, Larry and Charissa, close pals and big fans of the NFL, were in the elevator with Tom Brady, an NFL player.

Tom took his time to greet Larry David, but all the latter could afford him was an "Oh, hey Tom" response. Charissa suggested that it was the usual response that Larry David would give anyone; it does not matter if it was Jeff Bezos.

Who is Charissa Thompson married to?

This sports-loving television personality has been married twice. According to sources, Charissa Thompson married her first husband when she was 25 years old but quickly decided to quit when it became clear that it was not what she wanted.

The Fox NFL Charissa Thompson's husband is currently Kyle Thousand. She married the sports agent in a quiet and small ceremony in December 2020.

So, does Charissa Thompson have a child? They are yet to have any kids, but some of Charissa Thompson's Instagram posts suggest that they think about it.

Was Charissa Thompson hospitalised?

No, she was not. But, during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, her employer asked her and some of her team members to take time off until everything got back to normal.

Net worth

Charissa's net worth is about $3 million. She got most of these massive financial statements from her television sportscasting career. According to sources, this sports journalist makes about $700,000 yearly.

Charissa Thompson's net worth proves that a career in sports journalism is not a wrong choice for anyone as long as they are genuinely interested in that path. Apart from the mouthwatering paycheck, you get the chance to travel around the world, covering and talking about your favourite sports.

