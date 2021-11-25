Kel Mitchell's net worth, age, children, wife, movies, songs, career, profiles

Some actors are lucky enough to begin their professional journey in front of a camera at a young age, but not all of them have been able to maintain the momentum to remain in the limelight. They do not necessarily become poor and needy, but their absence from public space may breed questions about their financial status. Kel Mitchell's net worth proves that you can have an early start in your career and go slower later while keeping your finances together.

Kel Mitchell's net worth may not be as massive as some of his contemporaries in the acting world, but he has been able to keep his name out of bankruptcy talks. Interestingly, the actor and comedian continues to get acting gigs while co-producing some of his shows.

Profile summary

Birth name: Kel Johari Rice Mitchell

Kel Johari Rice Mitchell Date of birth: 25th of August, 1978

25th of August, 1978 Age : 43 years old (as of 2021)

: 43 years old (as of 2021) Profession : Actor, voiceover artist, stand-up comedian, film producer and director, singer and most recently, pastor

: Actor, voiceover artist, stand-up comedian, film producer and director, singer and most recently, pastor Famous for: Playing Ed, a goofy character in the movie Good Burger

Playing Ed, a goofy character in the movie Good Burger Birthplace/hometown : Chicago, Illinois, United States

: Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality : American

: American Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Height : 5 feet and 8 inches

: 5 feet and 8 inches Weight : 72 kilograms

: 72 kilograms Body build: Athletic

Athletic Eye colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Parents : James and Mrs Mitchell

: James and Mrs Mitchell Siblings : Kenyatta and Kyra

: Kenyatta and Kyra Marital status : Married

: Married Previous dating: He previously married Tyisha Hampton-Mitchell between 1999 and 2005

He previously married Tyisha Hampton-Mitchell between 1999 and 2005 Spouse : Asia Lee Mitchell

: Asia Lee Mitchell Children : Allure, Lyric, Wisdom, and Honor

: Allure, Lyric, Wisdom, and Honor Education : Chicago Vocational high school and ETA Creative Arts Foundation

: Chicago Vocational high school and ETA Creative Arts Foundation Degrees : High School Diploma and acting degrees

: High School Diploma and acting degrees Instagram: @iamkelmitchell

Background information

The African-American comedian and actor was born on the 25th of August, 1978. This puts Kel Mitchell's age at 43 years old in 2021. He was born and raised in the south side of Chicago, Illinois, United States, and grew up alongside his two sisters Kenyatta and Kyra Mitchell.

The voiceover actor and occasional singer obtained his high school diploma from the Chicago Vocational High School. Additionally, he honed his acting by taking drama classes at the ETA Creative Arts Foundation.

Career

Kel Mitchell's acting career started when he was about 15 years old in 1994. He got a role in a Nickelodeon comedy sketch series that lasted for about five years. The series was titled All That. He played the comical half of his partner Kenan Thompson. So, how old was Kel Mitchell in All That? He was on the show from age 15 to 21.

The duo worked on another eponymous series between 1996 and 2000; their comical strides in the movie industry was already hitting an all-time high by this point. Kel and his partner reprised their respective roles from the All That series in the movie adaptation titled Good Burger. So, how old was Kel Mitchell in Good Burger? The movie was produced in 1997, which means that the actor was 19 years old.

Kel appeared in several episodes of different sitcoms, talk shows, and series afterwards. He also got to work as a voiceover actor in animated movies like Clifford the Big Red Dog. Below are some of Kel Mitchell's movies and TV shows:

Game Shakers

Henry Danger

Half and Half

The Game

One on One

Wanda at Large

Kenan and Kel

Caught on Tape

The Parkers

Nite Tales

Honeydrippers

Mystery Men

Ganked

See Dick Run

X’s and O’s

Good Burger

Dance Fu

All That

Wild Grinders

Motorcity

The Proud Family

Clifford’s Really Big Movies

But then, is Kel Mitchell a real Rapper? No, he is not, although the actor has played a rapper in series like Sam & Cat and Game Shakers. He has also featured in the music video of famous rapper Kanye West's track titled All Falls Down.

Kel Mitchell's songs are also a thing on the internet. Most of these songs are done for the sake of the movies and series he has featured in. Some of his songs include:

Drop Dat What

The Humpty Dance

Wussup Wit the Luv

Kiss You Back

Digital Lover

Hip Hop Doll

The Way We Swing

Packet Man

Underwater Rimes

No Nose Job

Oregano Flow

What happened to Kel from All That?

The 43 years old voiceover actor has been married twice. His first marriage happened in 1999 when he married Tyisha Hampton. The union ended in 2005, although they already shared two kids at this point.

Kel Mitchell's wife is currently Asia Lee. He tied the knot with this lover, who is also a rapper, in 2012. The marriage has produced two kids, making Kel Mitchell's children four. Their names are Lyric (1999), Allure (2001), Wisdom (2017), and Honour (2020).

Body measurements and appearance

Kel Mitchell's height is around 5 feet and 8 inches which are approximately 173 centimetres. He weighs an average of 72 kg (159 lbs) and has black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes. You can find images of Kel Mitchell and his ripped biceps that he gets from regular training in the gym on the internet.

Net worth

Kel Mitchell is not doing too badly for himself in terms of his financial status. His net worth is about $3 million. This fortune comes from long years of hard work in front and behind the camera.

What happened to Kel Mitchell's real name?

The actor's real name is Kel Johari Rice Mitchell. Around 2006, rumours of Kel's demise peddled on the MySpace social media platform. This was obviously false. He continues to play the role of a devout father to four and husband to his lovely wife, Asia Lee Mitchell.

Kel Mitchell's net worth may be in the millions, but it has not stopped him from associating with his religious beliefs as a Christian. He became a pastor in 2019 and is the youth pastor of Spirit Food Christian Center in Winnetka, Los Angeles.

