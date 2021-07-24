Complete list of countries that have never won an olympic medal

Are there any countries that have never won an Olympic medal? While the eventual goal of nations participating in the Olympic Games is to compete, win and bring home the medals, some have never had the experience. Best believe, more than 70 countries have never won an Olympic medal!

The United States of America leads all the countries in the number of Olympic medals, even though the country did not participate in Moscow's 1980 Summer Olympic Games. With close to three thousand medals, the USA has close to double the number of medals that Germany has, and Germany is in the third position after the U.K. While the USA has had a smooth time collecting the awards, some countries have never won an Olympic medal.

Are there any countries that have never won an Olympic medal?

During the competition, the focus is given to countries with the most Olympic medals. However, some countries have never won any category despite their participation. Apart from listing them, this article deciphers why some have never bagged any award despite their effort.

Countries without Olympic medals

The International Olympic Committee recognizes 206 National Olympic Committees and Refugee Olympic Team. However, currently, more than 70 countries that participate in the competition have never won a medal. Why would that be the case? How about analyzing the matter?

Angola

Angola made its debut in the games in 1980. However, the country participated in the 1984 Soviet boycott and did not compete that year. The 2016 Olympic Games were Angola's ninth time to participate in the Olympic Games.

Angola competes in judo, handball, sailing, shooting, swimming, rowing and athletics. However, for the nine competitions, Angola has never bagged a medal.

Albania

Albania debuted in the Olympic Games in 1972 and has participated in the competition eight times. Athletes from the country compete in shooting, weightlifting, track, wrestling and swimming. The highest number of representation the country has had is 11 athletes in 2008.

Despite competing eight times so far, Albania has never won an award.

Antigua and Barbuda

The country made its debut in the competition in 1976 and missed the 1980 Olympic Games. Athletes from Antigua and Barbuda have competed in swimming and track in 10 competitions but have never won a medal.

Andorra

Andorra competed for the first time in 1976 and has taken part in the 11 Olympic Games. Athletes from Andorra take part in shooting, judo, swimming, athletics and cycling. The highest number of competitors from the country is 8, and Andorra is one of the countries that have never won an Olympic medal.

From the analysis above, it is safe to conclude that some countries have not stood a chance to win a medal because of the low number of athletes representing them.

Which country has never won a Summer Olympic medal?

Meanwhile, these are the other Olympic Committees and Refugee Team who have never won a Summer Olympic medal.

American Samoa

Bosnia and Herzegovina

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cape Verde

Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Aruba

Benin

Belize

Bolivia

Bhutan

Bangladesh

Republic of the Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Cook Islands

Dominica

El Salvador

Swaziland

Equatorial Guinea

The Gambia

Guam

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Honduras

Kiribati

Laos

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Federated States of Micronesia

Monaco

Myanmar

Nauru

Nepal

Nicaragua

Oman

Palau

Palestine

Papua New Guinea

Rwanda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

San Marino

São Tomé and Príncipe

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Sudan

East Timor

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Yemen

Korea

North Borneo

Malaya

Republic of China

Saar

North Yemen

South Yemen

Refugee Olympic Team

Frequently Asked Questions

Apart from the findings above, the answers to these questions will fill you in on how competitive the Olympics are. The answers will also unveil the most consistent teams as well as their records. The details will also shed light on the non-participants.

Which country has never won a gold medal?

Apart from the committees mentioned above, these countries have never bagged a gold medal,

Kyrgyzstan

Vietnam

Tajikistan

Iceland

Saudi Arabia

Namibia

Qatar

Singapore

Ghana

Lebanon

Moldova

Puerto Rico

Malaysia

Bangladesh

The Philippines

Which country has the most Olympic medals?

The USA has won the highest number of medals in the competition. Over the years, it has bagged 1,127 gold, 907 silver and 793 bronze medals. The U.K is second with a total of 883 medals while Germany has 855. France, on the other hand, has 840.

What country won the Olympics?

The United States of America was the highest in the Rio Olympics medals list. At the end of the competition, the country had 46 gold, 37 silver and 38 bronze medals. The USA also set the record with the most Olympic gold medal by country in one year.

Which is the most populous country to never have won an Olympic medal?

Bangladesh is the most populous nation which has never won a medal. According to the 2011 census, it had a population of 149,772,364 people. During the 2016 games, it had 43 representatives.

Which countries are not in the Olympics?

Apart from the performance of countries in the Olympics, there is only one UN-recognized country not represented in the Olympics, Vatican City. It has never applied to join the competition. These are the other countries that the IOC has not recognized,

Somaliland

Anguilla

Montserrat

Turks & Caicos

Kurdistan

Macau

Abkhazia

Catalonia

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Northern Cyprus

South Ossetia

New Caledonia

Niue

Norfolk Island

Northern Mariana Islands

Tahiti

Tokelau

Wallis and Futuna

206 Olympic Nations are competing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Therefore, the USA will not be the only competitor in the games.

Apart from details on countries that have never won an Olympic medal, these details have unpacked why some perform better than others. As you indulge in the Tokyo 2020 competitions, you could be keen to monitor the performances of your favourite teams.

