The South African Police Services killed four armed robbers during a shootout in Alberton

The group of men were on their way to commit a crime when they were intercepted

South Africans have praised the police in Gauteng, saying they took inspiration from KZN

South Africans are thrilled with the news that four armed robbers are no more, thanks to the SAPS in Gauteng. Image: @AthlendaM/ Darren Stewart.

South Africans are loving the no-nonsense attitude of the police of late.

Citizens are celebrating the fact that officers killed four armed robbers earlier today, 26 October.

The group were killed at the R59 in Alberton during a shootout with police.

Group confront en route to committing crime

According to Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni police, the group were on their way to commit a crime when police stopped them.

“The suspects were about to rob businesses here in the surroundings. As the police followed and attempted to stop them. When they attempted to stop them, they started firing at the police. The police retaliated, and during that process, four suspects died at the scene,” he said.

Police also confirmed that the operation was carried out by carious SAPS units working together with private security and tracking companies.

South Africans pleased with the news

Social media users praised the police for their decisiveness, with some crediting the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, for inspiring other parts of the country to follow his lead.

@nkulipp said:

“I love reading such great news. Well done to GP SAPS.”

@goolammv added:

“Excellent work by the SAPS team. We need more of this. We don't want to waste taxpayer money feeding criminals in prison.”

@SnowBlind774 said:

“Gauteng’s Police Commissioner must have had a meeting with Lord Mkhwanazi. We waiting for the other seven provinces to meet Lord Mkhwanazi.”

@Iam_Fortune627 added:

“Gauteng police want us to enjoy the festive now thanks to inspiration from Lord Mkhwanazi. Good news every week.”

@BbwMaturity stated:

“No sympathy. Four less criminals.”

@mothusijk added:

“Minus four problems. Well done SAPS.”

@Hlomza_ZA said:

“We thank the spirit of Mkhwanazi.”

Mkhwanazi warns criminals not to shoot cops

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, warned criminals to avoid shooting the police.

This was after the police in the province shot and killed suspects during a shootout. The suspects initiated the shooting, and the police responded.

