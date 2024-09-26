Three suspects were shot dead by police after they tried extorting money from store owners

The SAPS combat team received information that seven occupants of a mini-bus taxi were extorting money from shop owners in Du Noon

When the suspects saw police arriving on the scene, they panicked and fled the scene of the crime

The suspects began shooting at police officers, resulting in police defending themselves

CAPE TOWN - Seven alleged extortionists were in a mini-bus taxi in the Du Noon area. A shootout between the taxi and two police vehicles resulted in three suspects being shot dead and four injured.

Three extortionists were shot dead, and four were Injured in a gun battle with police. Image: South African Police (Facebook) and Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The four suspects who sustained gunshot wounds during the shootout with police around 2 pm on Wednesday, 25 September 2024, were arrested.

Spokespersons accounts of the shootout

Colonel Andre Traut, a police spokesperson, reported that the suspects were seen running from Du Noon. During the chase on Bosmansdam, the suspects began firing shots with an assault rifle at the two police vehicles.

Bongani Maqhashalala, the head of the Western Cape Crime Detection, said that:

" Cross-fire ensued in the vehicle chase, until the taxi left the road and bumped against the tree. The combat team are highly trained and no member was wounded. We have seized the taxi, AK-47 assault rifel, handgun and cash."

The four suspects who sustained gunshots are in hospital under police guard.

Call for the public to report extortion

Police request the public to use the new toll-free extortion hotline to report extortion or protection on money.

SAPS Toll-Free number

0800 32 44 44

SA applaud SAPS for stopping extortion

South Africans voiced their thought on Facebook about the fight against extortion, the excellent work of the SAPS and an enquiring question.

Xolisa Excel Baliso:

"To forgive criminals is up to God, to send them to Him is up to me" -General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.Well done SAPS. 💯"

Malie Gangatha:

"IPID should stop that investigation and award those police man for the great job"

Sipiwo Pahlane:

"Give the SAPS a round of applause!👏👏👏👏👏"

Hein Johnson:

"Well done all. A question I have is how and where are these criminals finding these illegal high powered arm's in a country where its nearly impossible for a law abiding citizen to obtain a license for a legal firearm to protect his family and property against ruthless criminals as these. One must ask these questions and investigate. This is not possible without assistance."

Joyce Malehu:

"Well done our law enforcement officers 👏👏"

KZN police arrest four suspected extortionists

Briefly News reported in a related article that police apprehended four alleged extortionists and are now under guard in the hospital following a shootout earlier. The gunfire erupted when a private security company responded to a call at a construction site in Sydenham on Wednesday.

The suspects, aged 38 and 48, are set to appear in court after being discharged from the hospital.

