Constable Mojalefa Borolo, 30-years-old was tragically killed while fighting crime on the front line on Sunday, 22 September 2024

The shooting took place in the Phahameng township area when police responded to a complaint

The three suspects were fatally shot when police breached a house where the suspects had locked all doors

FREE STATE- A Free State police officer lost his life after being shot in a violent shoot-out when attending to a residential complaint in the Phahameng township.

Constable Mojalefa Borolo and his colleagues responded to a resident's complaint at 5 pm on Sunday, 22 September.

“Despite efforts by emergency medical services to save his life, he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene,” said Captain Loraine Earle, a police spokersperson in the Free State.

The Welkom's Public Order Police Unit was called in as a backup in response to the incident. The three suspects had locked themselves away in a house after Constable Borolo was killed. The response team stormed the house and after a gun battle, the suspects were pronounced dead from bullet wounds.

The acting Free State Commissioner, Major General Solly Lesia, expressed his condolences on behalf of the police services:

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen member during this difficult time. Constable Borolo’s sacrifice will not be forgotten,”

Captain Earle said that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) would conduct further investigations into the deaths of the policeman and the three suspects who were also killed in the gun battle. The circumstances surrounding their deaths will be closely examined.

Response to tragedy

Doreen Mogale had this to say about killing cops:

"Killing of police officials by criminals should be punishable by death it's really sad, young man's life robbed because crime and we only get condolences 😭😭😭"

Welile Yalezo questions those investigating case:

"The suspects deaths are more important than those of members. How can the same members investigate the death of suspects who killed their colleague in the line of duty. How do we expect members to respond to such situations if it will haunt them?"

