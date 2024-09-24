A quick reaction time from members of the Nelspruit Flying Squad helped save a life on Sunday, 22 September 2024

The victim was hijacked and kidnapped, and when rescued, SAPS found him with his hands tied up

Three suspects fled from the vehicle into bushes in the surrounding areas; one suspect was caught and arrested

NELSPRUIT- A man driving a Nissan bakkie was hijacked and then kidnapped. A SAPS and tracking team managed to locate the vehicle and victim.

The hijacked vehicle was recovered in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga. Image: @SAPoliceService / X; Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

SAPS members were performing regular patrol duties on the N4 highway when they received information about a hijacked vehicle from a tracking company.

The information also detailed that a victim, presumably the driver of the vehicle, was kidnapped. SAPS and the tracking team followed the information to a car in Kabokweni.

When the team reached the vehicle, three suspects lept from the car and fled. The kidnapped man was found by the rescue team with his hands tied up. He is confirmed to be safe and unharmed after kidnapping.

They searched the surrounding bush area, and law enforcement managed to corner one suspect and arrest him. The suspect was in possession of the victim’s cellphone.

The suspect is facing several charges, including car hijacking, kidnapping and robbery. He will appear in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court soon.

SAPS and tracking company partnership

The acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkwanaz, praised the two teams for working together:

"The Police, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, are geared towards creating a crime-free environment in the province."

Rescue efforts are recognised

Facebook users quickly sent the recovery team messages after a successful operation of safely rescuing a kidnapped victim.

Matoma Milton applauds the rescue team:

"Well done officers and tracker team, the guy that was arrested must provide information on the other suspects."

Themba Cyril Nkosi says Mpumalanga can take a ‘leaf’ out of KZN’s book:

"These guys must learn a thing or two from KZN SAPS"

Tony Govender responds regarding the courts:

"Well done, but please, the courts must not prolong cases, which take years to finalize. That's why there are so many crimes in South Africa now."

Gladys Dongo is thankful for a life saved:

"Well done SAPS. Thanks for saving the life of the victim."

Luka Ringeta agrees with Matoma and thinks some pressure is required:

"Well done cops. The other suspect's whereabouts are known by the suspect the police arrested. Squeeze him, he will tell you where they are."

