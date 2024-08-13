The Hawks arrested South African Police Officers who allegedly kidnapped a man in Fourways, Johannesburg

The officers approached the man and told him they were investigating him for a case of fraud, and they took him to his house

There, they assaulted him and took R180,000 from his bank, and they were arrested over the weekend

JOHANNESBURG — Four police officers were arrested in Johannesburg after they allegedly kidnapped a man, assaulted him and robbed him of R180,000.

SAPS officers kidnap, rob a man

According to IOL, the police officers were members of the intelligence unit. They approached the man while they were dressed in civilian clothes. The officers then took him in their car and told him he was under investigation for fraud.

The officers took him to his house in Fourways, where they assaulted him. They then reportedly transferred R180,000 from his bank account to another account. They threatened him and then dropped him off in Roodepoort before escaping. They were arrested over the weekend, and two civilians handed themselves over on 12 August. They were given R3000 bail.

SA angry at the bail amount

Netizens on Facebook believed the amount they posted for bail was too little, and some were disappointed that the police officers kidnapped the man and robbed him, too.

Beth Biggs said:

"R3000 bail. What a joke. Should have been at least R30,000. Victims in South Africa are never taken into consideration, and that makes me ask if it is even worth it to report a crime.

Eugene Tebogo said:

"This is what happens when the minimum requirement for being a police officer is grade 12."

Vuyisile Klaas said:

"I give up. We're finished."

Shimi Dire said:

"This country is rotten."

Selwin Kirkwood said:

"What shameless cowards."

