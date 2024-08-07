An Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department official is under investigation for an altercation he had with a motorist

The incident was caught on camera, and it shows the man getting into a fight with a motorist whom he tried to stop

South Africans condemned the actions of the police officer, and some were disappointed in how the officer handled himself

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SA called out a metro police officer for an altercation he had with a motorist. Image: Fizkes

Source: Getty Images

EKURHULENI—The Gauteng provincial government will investigate an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officer who got into an altercation with a motorist.

EMPD officer altercation goes viral

@Abramjee posted a video of the altercation between the officer and the motorist. The incident reportedly took place in Wadeville in Ekurhuleni. The video shows an officer getting into a verbal fight with a motorist. Two other officers are trying to separate the two.

The woman in the video claims that the office called them clowns, was rude, and wanted to break the law by driving behind a foreign vehicle. @GP_CommSafety tweeted that the incident is under investigation to ensure appropriate actions are taken and to maintain the integrity and professionalism of law enforcement officials.

View the video here:

South Africans accuse officer of more incidents

Netizens commenting on the incident claimed he was involved in similar altercations.

Tibla said:

"This is not the first time this particular police officer has done this. What did you do when it first came to light that he was terrorising people?"

King Chauke said:

"This is an understatement given the horrific multiple incidents he is involved with."

Doc Hassim said:

"This guy's dealings need to be investing back the to play. He's using state resources and backing to protect criminals."

Ndlombango ka Tomase said;

"He's doing this for the second time. What did you do with him on the first incident? Nothing."

Mojoe Joemo said:

"A petition is needed for this guy to be fired and jailed."

Source: Briefly News