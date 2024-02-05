A viral TikTok video captures an intense moment as SAPS officers grapple with a resistant suspect

It highlights the challenges the police face in executing their duties and how physically demanding the job is

Mzansi social media users are praising the officers for their fearlessness and risking their lives to protect citizens

A TikTok video of SAPS officers revealed the grit and determination required in their line of duty.

Video of forceful arrest

The footage posted by @nhatiinfinity shows the two cops wrestling with a man resisting arrest. The officers had to summon their strength to deal with the tough situation.

They struggled to get the suspect into the police vehicle and had no option but to be forceful.

TikTok users stunned by arrest showdown

The clip is spreading quickly on the platform and people are amused and impressed by the handling of the hairy situation.

Watch the video below:

Citizens salute SAPS officers

The gripping short scene prompted citizens to give the cops their flowers. They appreciated that the officers were protecting and serving. To some, the TikTok clip dispelled negative misconceptions associated with the police.

@mr...m.j.m said:

"Nka loma lephodisa. "

@siphongomane73 wrote:

"Well done maphoyisa. ✔️ As long aboshelwa into ekhona."

@rigby963 posted:

"You might think they are useless until you are wanted. "

@Keo asked:

"Was the last klapa neccessary?"

@skerepe mentioned:

"If only he knew how they're gonna drive him afterwards. "

@XChampion joked:

"Kanti we also have WWE 10111? "

@Iam_Bokamoso shared:

"That is what we want to see as South Africans good job my boys, much love. ♥️♥️"

@user810912152972 added:

"Nice job officers. Promotion. "

SAPS members busted for lending police car

In another article, Brielfy News reported that two police officers face disciplinary action after allegedly lending a police vehicle to a taxi boss. The two were arrested and appeared in court for their crimes after police launched an investigation into their illegal activities.

The police officers in the Western Cape are based at the Nyanga Police Station. They allegedly permitted a taxi boss to use a state vehicle without authorisation. It’s not clear why the police officers did so.

