A young woman plugged TikTokkers with a unique beauty hack. Image: @queenafro224

A woman revealed a unique beauty hack by using Nutella as her foundation on TikTok.

The chocolate spread perfectly matched her complexion. She is seen dabbing it onto her face with a sponge, seamlessly filling in her minimal pores.

Beauty trick creates TikTok frenzy

The clip posted by @queenafro224 didn't just turn heads, it went viral with over 37 million views and a whopping 45,000 comments.

Netizens stunned by foundation hack

Netizens are in awe, shocked by the unexpected yet effective Nutella makeup magic. Many are wondering how she came up with the unconventional makeup idea.

Watch the video below:

Nutella video sparks commentary

Some could not help but add a touch of humour to the video. They highlighted that while it might fool humans, flies and insects could surely detect the sweet surprise on her face.

Read a few comments below:

@hope92636 said:

"The flies and other insects will know. "

@romaiisa.23 stated:

"Poverty is not going to swallow me."

@vd_dask.a asked:

"Am I the only one who hasn't seen dark people with problem skin?"

@only03me posted:

"Yes, it's hard to find a shade that suits your face, but not Nutella either. "

@theluv.angell commented:

"How did you come up with this? "

@asiimwevenus shared:

"Too stunned to speak at this point. "

@sheldagloirdienga added:

"That's what we say chocolate complexion."

@vfoxxxx said:

"And if ants gathered on her face? "

@leyla noted:

"The flies and bugs will know. "

Makeup artist inspires women to be confident

In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African makeup artist encourages women to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams.

Camilla Mhlambi shared a post of the struggles she experienced as a pro makeup artist. Despite working with high-status celebrities on the set, she initially struggled with self-doubt and lacked confidence.

