A TikTok video shows two police officers facing off against a rowdy dog while questioning its owners

The feisty dog barked and attempted to charge at the cops, and that had netizens on the platform in stitches

Some people are acknowledging the difficult challenges that police officers have to face while serving the public

SAPS officers were confronted by an aggressive dog. Image: @p.layboycody

Source: TikTok

Who let the dogs out? Two police officers found themselves facing off against an unruly dog while questioning people on the street.

Dog interrupts two curious cops

The video, captured by a curious neighbour, shows the dog barking and trying to attack the men in blue.

The cops were taken by surprise. One officer even reached for his holstered gun, and that added to the drama of the situation.

Dog video goes viral on TikTok

The hilarious clip was posted on TikTok by @p.layboycody and gained over 595,000 views within a day.

Watch the video below:

Dangers of being a police officer

Despite the chaos, Mzansi people found the encounter funny. The dangers that come with being a cop became clear to many viewers. Some joked about the dog's determination to disrupt the questioning.

See some of the comments below:

@Bheki.Moses1 said:

"Emaphoyisa ase South Africa ayahlupheka yazi."

@user8439839038385 wrote:

"The cameraman killed me. How did he/she know this moment will happen?"

@Shane.Greyling mentioned:

"Check the guy getting his gun almost out. He was like not today doggy."

@cornellfx stated:

"The dog was making it clear that he could have handled the situation without them. "

@Bronxtale22 joked:

"Lol, the dog smelt the bribery coming and said not on my watch."

@roper posted:

"Aibo inja izodutyulwa. "

@Laporche added:

"Oh poor Bobby, nearly got killed. "

@the advisor _015 said:

"The dog know who the enemy is."

Dog gives taxi driver fierce attitude

In another article, Briefly News reported that taxi drivers are notorious for not following the rules of the road. Many people also fear them for their colourful and overbearing personalities.

However, one pit bull was ready to confront a taxi driver who was slowing down his owner on a Johannesburg road.

