A fierce dog was recorded repeatedly barking at a taxi driver from a moving car for slowing up the lane

The pit bull looked like he wanted all the smoke and is seen in a TikTok video with half his body out of the car

The clip is making waves on the social media platform and has clocked close to half a million views

A video of a pit bull barking at a taxi driver went viral.

Source: TikTok

Taxi drivers are notorious for not following the rules of the road. Many people also fear them for their colourful and overbearing personalities.

Pit bull vs. taxi driver

However, one pit bull was ready to confront a taxi driver who was slowing down his owner on a Johannesburg road.

The dog was captured by a motorist barking frantically from a car and @nicothomaides shared the footage with TikTokkers.

TikTok video of pit bull goes viral

Within three days the clip amassed more than 499, 000 views and 18,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Fierce pit bull gets TikTokkers talking

Viewers joked about the dog's rage and said his frustration with the taxi driver was relatable. They posted comments about what was going through the pit bull's head. Many playfully said the animal was hurling "voetseks" in dog language.

Read the comments below:

@Liendempers said:

"That last bark was definitely a tsek."

@Godwin 12 commented:

"If that dog can say something I think it will be voetsek."

@brandon-leelombardo added:

"Nah that was definitely racially motivated."

@t.lostit stated:

"I'm sure that taxi driver was swearing back."

@it’s_mimi wrote:

"I think I found my pitbull's long-lost sibling. Accuracy levels right now."

@marklaas960 mentioned:

"Everything and even humans don't like them."

@michramgopal said:

"He was like move B, get out the way."

@user5308880349716 added:

"Dog rage."

Source: Briefly News