Mzansi Couple Buys R240k Electric Car, Trying to Beat Petrol Prices: People Couldn’t Hold Back Jokes
- This tiny electric car had South African people in fits of laughter, thinking someone bought a washing machine
- TikTok user @tyson_maairtime shared a video showing the collection of the electric car
- The video had people busting over the size of the car, with some admitting they'd buy it
PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!
A TikTok video congratulating a South African couple on the purchase of their electric car has gone viral. Mzansi people were left with so many questions.
The price of fuel is crazy! People are considering riding bicycles to work even if it takes them hours. However, this car is a no from most, lol.
TikTok video shows proud new owners of electric car
TikTok user @tyson_maairtime shared a video showing the electric car reveal to the proud new owners. There, sitting under a red cloth with a blue bow, sat the R240k electric car.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
By the looks of it, the couple seemed delighted with their purchase; take a look:
South African citizens crack jokes over the tiny car
People could not believe what they saw when the cloth was removed. Most people thought there was a washing machine or a couch under there, not a car. Some were here for it, though.
Read some of the hilarious comments below:
@nyathela13 was shook:
“I thought they bought a sofa.”
@siyandabakunaku wanted deets:
“How much is this? I want it, I rather have this than take a taxi, those who will laugh at me as those who don't own a car at all.”
@Nezuko Kamado shared:
“My entire family would laugh at me for 40 days and 40 nights.”
@Banyana_Moche is for it:
“I secretly want this car, and people should know I have a car but not see it when driving.”
@Maya Elena laughed:
“I thought they bought a piano.”
Mzansi hilariously reacts to small car: "R40 ke full tank"
In related news, Briefly News reported that images of a small car that can possibly cost only R40 to fill up the tank are causing a storm on social media circles.
@_shanom has shared a collage of images on her Twitter timeline, saying she is certain the light motor vehicle can be easily filled with a few rands.
On the other hand, @MohlaleGCR has also taken to his social media page to share snaps of the same vehicle, saying it has no power steering, no safety airbags, and should be classified as a quad bike.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News