This tiny electric car had South African people in fits of laughter, thinking someone bought a washing machine

TikTok user @tyson_maairtime shared a video showing the collection of the electric car

The video had people busting over the size of the car, with some admitting they'd buy it

A TikTok video congratulating a South African couple on the purchase of their electric car has gone viral. Mzansi people were left with so many questions.

A salesperson shared a video showing the electric car, and it sent the people of Mzansi. Image: TikTok / @tyson_maairtime

Source: TikTok

The price of fuel is crazy! People are considering riding bicycles to work even if it takes them hours. However, this car is a no from most, lol.

TikTok video shows proud new owners of electric car

TikTok user @tyson_maairtime shared a video showing the electric car reveal to the proud new owners. There, sitting under a red cloth with a blue bow, sat the R240k electric car.

By the looks of it, the couple seemed delighted with their purchase; take a look:

South African citizens crack jokes over the tiny car

People could not believe what they saw when the cloth was removed. Most people thought there was a washing machine or a couch under there, not a car. Some were here for it, though.

Read some of the hilarious comments below:

@nyathela13 was shook:

“I thought they bought a sofa.”

@siyandabakunaku wanted deets:

“How much is this? I want it, I rather have this than take a taxi, those who will laugh at me as those who don't own a car at all.”

@Nezuko Kamado shared:

“My entire family would laugh at me for 40 days and 40 nights.”

@Banyana_Moche is for it:

“I secretly want this car, and people should know I have a car but not see it when driving.”

@Maya Elena laughed:

“I thought they bought a piano.”

Mzansi hilariously reacts to small car: "R40 ke full tank"

In related news, Briefly News reported that images of a small car that can possibly cost only R40 to fill up the tank are causing a storm on social media circles.

@_shanom has shared a collage of images on her Twitter timeline, saying she is certain the light motor vehicle can be easily filled with a few rands.

On the other hand, @MohlaleGCR has also taken to his social media page to share snaps of the same vehicle, saying it has no power steering, no safety airbags, and should be classified as a quad bike.

