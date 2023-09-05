The price of diesel and petrol are set to increase, spelling more financial stress for SA motorists

The Automobile Association describes the hike as a record price increase, with the fuel reaching the highest levels in 2023

South Africans are worried about how the fuel price increase will affect the general cost of living in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

JOHANNESBURG - South African motorists have been dealt with a blow as the price of petrol and diesel are expected to increase on Wednesday, 6 September.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has confirmed that the price of diesel and petrol will increase. Image: Miguel Villagran & Oscar Martin

Source: Getty Images

The Automobile Association revealed that the petrol price will increase by R1.71 a litre, while diesel will be hiked by a whopping R2.84 a litre. The association claimed that the hike was a record price increase.

As expected, South Africans were not thrilled by the news and anticipated the fuel price hike would send other cost of living expenses soaring.

The increase means that the price of a litre of 95 unleaded petrol will reach the highest level since August 2022 at R24.54. Diesel will now cost R23.05 a litre, the highest in 2023, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Why is the price of fuel increasing?

The fuel price hike can be attributed to the increased cost of Brent crude oil from Saudi Arabia, where production cuts pushed the price from $79.75 a barrel to $84.78.

According to a statement from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, this is further compacted by the fact that the rand-dollar exchange rate declined from R18.28 to R18.67 over the past month.

South Africans outraged by fuel price hike

Below are some comments:

@Luu_Matinjwa exclaimed:

"What nonsense is this."

@SBXNVKVLISX questioned:

"Isn’t BRICS supposed to make everything cheaper?"

@fortobefree123 said:

"We are the poor people of SA! We are feeling the pain and the hardship! It's not Cyril, Steenhuizen, or Julius!"

@BlueNip commented:

"Yeah, we know... Breaking out the takkies to walk to the shops."

@djthamzasa added:

"Citizens will continue to suffer until politicians pay for services from their own pocket so that they will feel the pain we feel."

@buti_nature questioned:

"Who is there to protect us?"

Economist worries high cost of living will increase social tensions

In another story, Briefly News reported that as the cost of living for South Africans continues to increase steadily, an economist worries that social tensions may also rise.

The country has been subjected to weakening economic growth, high unemployment and increasing electricity and food prices. Severe loadshedding has also threatened water supplies and the security of small businesses across the country.

Efficient Group economist Dawie Roodt told EWN that while annual inflation dropped in December, food inflation remained high. He said it was especially problematic for poorer South Africans, who spend most of their earnings on food.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News