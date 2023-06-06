The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced the new fuel prices for June

The price of 93 and 95 unleaded petrol is set to decrease by 71c while diesel will drop by at least 80c

South Africans are dissatisfied with the fuel price decrease, complaining that it isn't significant enough to make a difference

JOHANNESBURG - South African motorists are in for some relief as fuel prices are set to decrease on Wednesday, 7 June.

The prices of diesel and petrol are set to drop as global Brent crude oil costs decrease. Image: Dado Galdieri & stock image

Petrol prices drop by 71c, diesel to decrease by 80c or 84c

The petrol price for both 93 and 95 unleaded will be cut by 71c per litre while diesel with drop by either 80c or 84c.

The decrease will result in 95 unleaded petrol going from R24.17 from last year's price to R22.63. Wholesale diesel now retails at R19.31, BusinessTech reported.

The lowering of the food prices comes after the rand took a knock against the US dollar in the aftermath of the accusation that South Africa supplied warring Russia with weapons.

However, since South African fuel prices are determined by international oil costs, which the price set in dollars, the decrease in global Brent crude oil prices played a significant role, News24 reported.

South Africans dissatisfied with looming fuel price decrease

While the decrease is good news for some, many have argued that the price drop will not be significant enough to lessen the stress on cash-strapped wallets.

Below are some comments:

John Kazembe complained:

"They reduce to increase again later..insane!"

Yvonne Taylor claimed:

"R2 or so means nothing; only when it drops by R10+ will we feel the difference."

@Leephoi questioned:

"Why not R10?"

@dhb1989 demanded:

"Now drop food prices as well."

@Rrasel_ added:

"Still not good enough."

@bonganimalate commented:

"As long as it's still in "cents ", it doesn't make a difference."

