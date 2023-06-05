A woman took to social media to share a jaw0dropping video of her grocery shopping escapade in Malawi

In the clip posted on TikTok, a price of 60 919,83 can be seen displayed on a till screen for 18 grocery items

Netizens were shocked to see the hefty price of the basic essentials, which amounted to R1 300 in ZAR

The cost of living is high in Mzansi, and many people's pockets are suffering as they try to take care of everyday expenses and make ends meet.

That's why it came as a shock when social media users saw that a woman was charged over R60 000 for essential groceries. Hebanna!

SA peeps nearly got a heart attack upon seeing how expensive groceries are in Malawi. Image: fatima_zee21/TikTok

Video of ridiculously expensive groceries goes viral

In a video posted on TikTok, a price of 60 919,83 can be seen displayed on a till screen for 18 items at a grocery store.

According to the post, the currency is not in South African rands but rather the Malawian kwacha. Many South Africans breathed a sigh of relief upon realising the fact, as many were initially stunned that the price of groceries could reach such an unbelievably high amount.

Shu, life is expensive in Malawi. Check out the video below:

Malawi and the Malawian kwacha

Malawi is a landlocked country in southeastern Africa. Most of Malawi’s population engages in cash-crop and subsistence agriculture. The country’s exports consist of the produce of both small landholdings and large tea and tobacco estates, Britannica reports.

The kwacha replaced other types of currency, namely the British pound sterling, the South African rand, and the Rhodesian dollar, that had previously circulated through the Malawian economy, Wikipedia reports. According to the site, the exchange rate of the kwacha undergoes fixed periodical adjustments, but since 1994 the exchange rate has floated.

South Africans react to 60K groceries

It is no secret that grocery shopping has become heavier on the wallet but after seeing what people part with just to get a few essentials, many Mzansi peeps will think twice about dragging their economy. Check out some of the funny comments below.

JaniceTheeMenace❤️ commented:

"I had to analyse this situation because I ain't never seen anyone buy R60 000 worth of groceries and then it's 18 items but okay it's not rands phew."

Vee said:

"Things are expensive here welcome to Malawi."

Abernathy wrote:

"Did you see the price of that dairy chocolate under the price scan for customers it's R1999."

Mzu Dlamini wrote:

"For a sec I thought it was Rands but Naah kwacha is very weak."

NearEndShroud responded:

"I almost gave up on life. I thought I had slept, and the inflation had gone through the roof or something, thought this was rands."

mahlomu_n asked:

"Chocolate yona 2000?'

Jack Luies said:

"Oh, this makes me appreciate South Africa a lot ."

Marilyn_Mella reacted:

"Jirrre almost gave me a heart attack thought it was Rands ."

usertvo5jwhh24 responded:

"Ma'am, that 1999 on the chocolates, I really thought that was in rand."

sizwemalevu511 commented:

"So it means a car is 700 drillion in the country ."

