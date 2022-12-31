The news of cuts in petrol and diesel prices has been met with mixed reactions from social media users

Reports indicate that petrol, both 93 and 95 unleaded will go down by R2.06 and diesel will be lowered by R2.69

South Africans have said that fuel prices must be reduced even more while others noted that food prices must also go down

South Africans have shared mixed reactions following the announcement of the reduction of fuel prices.

Petrol and Diesel prices are set to hit a record low since February 2022. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This follows reports that both 93 and 95 unleaded will be going down by R2.06 and diesel will also be lowered by about R.96.

According to News24, the new prices will be the lowest since February 2022. The department of mineral resources and energy confirmed in a statement that petrol will cost R21.40 in Gauteng and R20.75 on the coast per litre. Diesel will cost R21.23 a litre in Gauteng and R20.58 on the coast.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the fuel price reduction. Many said the government must work towards ensuring that fuel costs R15 per litre while others said food prices must also go down.

@Rhuu Van Der Stephan said:

"I thought the large cut would be between R5 & R6. Still not large enough. Petrol litre must be less than R15."

@Annes Muller noted:

"So, are interest rates and food prices going to be reduced as to what it was in February 2022 ????"

@Dianne Olejniczak wrote:

"Hope food prices start reducing too."

@L.J. Mamashila commented:

"Great news but things remain the same for taxi commuters because taxi fares will not decrease. Government really need to intervene and regulate prices in the taxi industry."

@Melanie Ivy O'Brien added:

"Sounds great but that never makes the food prices come down. We have to ask what happened to our fuel reserves? We always had reserves for just such an occasion. It is called planning. Who benefitted from the sale?"

Eskom’s application for licence to purchase wholesale diesel rejected leaving Mzansi fed up

In other news, Briefly News also reported that Eskom failed to meet the requirements to be awarded a diesel wholesale licence from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).

The licence would have allowed the power utility to import its own fuel. This would have allowed Eskom to purchase fuel for a basic price rather than the amount with added taxes.

DMRE said:

“To import petroleum products directly, Eskom would need a licence including import infrastructure and adequate storage facilities which they currently do not have.”

