Seasoned South African TV presenter Aaron Moloisi took to Instagram to remember the late Zahara

The Loliwe hitmaker passed away seven months ago at the hospital due to liver complications

Aaron Moloisi shared he misses his friend, and he received comforting words from his followers

The Loliwe singer passed away on 11 December 2023, and her close friends are still grappling with her death. One of them was TV presenter Aaron Moloisi, who recently remembered her.

Aaron Moloisi posted a throwback photo of him and the late Zahara. Image: @aaronmoloisi, @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Actor Aaron shares picture with Zahara

Aaron Moloisi shared a nostalgic picture of him and award-winning singer Zahara on Instagram. In remembrance of the Loliwe singer, Aaron expressed how much he misses her.

“I miss her,” said Aaron in his post.

Zahara’s passing raises eyebrows

Zahara, whose real name was Bulelwa Mkutukana, was rushed to the hospital due to liver complications. She later died, but her death raised many eyebrows.

Prior to this, Zahara’s fiance, Mpho Xaba, paid lobola for her. A close relative allegedly speculated that Zahara might have been poisoned.

"A relative must have gotten upset after hearing that the Xaba family had returned to pay off the outstanding amount for lobola. We suspect that Zahara was either poisoned or muthi was put into her drink."

Mzansi comforts Aaron

The seasoned South African TV presenter received comforting words from his followers after his emotionally charged post.

wasemangweni2017:

"It feels empty without her."

avelamdleleni:

"I refuse to accept her passing."

nonhlantlamofokeng:

"I'm so sorry, my friend. Sending love and light."

maqomaphelisa:

"I do, too. I'm sending love and light."

nadagontsana:

"Spinach! This lady will never ever be forgotten. Bulelwa, we love you, and we carry you in our hearts."

Zahara’s benefit concert put on hold amid family’s financial struggles

Bulelwa Mkutukana's family tried to make a plan to retain her repossessed home following her passing.

Zahara’s death on 11 December 2023 left many South Africans in mourning, and her family tried to keep her possessions. Her home was taken away, and the Mkutukana family’s attempt to repossess the house with a show in Zahara’s name has not been going well.

