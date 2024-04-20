Bulelwa Mkutukana, aka Zahara, passed away, and her family had a plan to retain her repossessed home

Zahara's death on 11 December 2023 shocked the country, and she left many South Africans in mourning

The late musician lost her home her family's attempt to repossess the house with a show in Zahara's name has not been going well

Zahara's family, the Mkutukanas, had a whole show in the works to try to raise money and repossess the late singer's home. In honour of Zahara, the show was meant to feature other artists, including Vusi Nova and Nathi Mankayi.

Zahara's concert is on pause after the family lacked the resources to organise it.

Source: Instagram

Many South Africans expressed doubt that the concert was for Zahara's benefit. The late singer's sister, Bandezwa Mkutukana-Febana, opened up about how challenging it has been to put the event together.

Zahara concert for late star's house fails

According to TimesLive, Zahara's family has hit a wall when it comes to organising a show to raise money for her home. The show was meant to bring out Vusi Nova, Nathi Mankayi, Mawethu Dikiza, Lusanda Mbane, and Khanyisa Nkantsu to raise funds for the house.

Most recently, Bandezwa Mkutukana-Febana explained that they have not been able to find a venue and money to make the event happen. She detailed that they were not able to secure the community hall for the occasion, and they can't move forward for now.

How much is needed for Zahara's house?

Zahara's sister said that they needed nearly R1 million to buy the house. She said that they are determined to find a way to buy the home as they want to preserve her legacy:

“We were not going to eat the money, but we were going to take that money and keep Zahara's legacy by buying back the house, but because we see companies playing with us and giving us a hard time, we wanted to do something faster, so we can save the house. We won't stop.”

According to TimesLive, Zahara's band expressed that they were unconvinced by the family. They said:

“They didn't consult any of us. How are they going to pay for a house with ticket sales money? Who is going to stay there, and what is going to happen after? How is that person going to be able to make payments for that kind of home?”

SA discusses Zahara's family

Many people shared their reactions to the update about the show for Zahara. Some commented that they wish fans had supported Zahara when she was still alive.

Londiwe Sithole said:

"Zahara is not happy with them, that's why it didn't succeed. They showed greed.

Nontuthuko Nompilo Dhlamini commented:

"They should let it go and hold onto the memories that they have. This is causing them more stress."

Dexta Mahalahalane said:

"My heart bleeding I loved her songs."

Mnisi Sandile wondered:

"Why she didn't have insurance against it or life cover to protect it in such instances is beyond my imagination."

Zola MaXhamela Mdzeke advised:

"They must leave it because they can't afford it and they do have indawo yohlala, they must just forget about living in someone's house."

Kgomotso Tshukudu added:

"Imagine if they showed this love when she was still alive."

Christy Hlongz declared:

"Good for them May her precious soul rest in peace for the family it serves them right they should have supported her while she was still with them too late."

Vusi Nova receives special gift from Zahara's family

Briefly News previously reported that Zahara's family did a selfless thing in honour of the late singer. After her passing, the Mkutukana family gifted the singer's guitar collection to her friend, Vusi Nova, saying they knew she would have wanted him to have them.

Just over a month after her tragic passing, it seems Zahara's family has begun distributing her belongings among her loved ones, and Vusi Nova wasn't left behind.

Seeing just how close they were, Zahara's family thought of gifting him with a special piece of her: her guitars.

