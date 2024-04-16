Zahara's family plans to host a concert in hopes of buying the late singer's house back

The property was since repossessed and put on auction and is said to have been special to the Loliwe hitmaker

The issue has sparked confusion among netizens, where many were unwilling to help

Zahara’s family plans to host a benefit concert to repurchase her Roodepoort house. Images: zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Zahara's family is gearing up to host a benefit concert to buy back the late singer's house. The Roodepoort townhouse was since repossessed due to the Loliwe singer's inability to keep up with her monthly instalments. Her family plans to book several musicians for a show to raise money for the home.

Zahara's family gears up for benefit concert

In the months following Zahara's tragic passing, it has been revealed that her family is working tirelessly to buy back her townhouse.

It's said that the singer's Roodepoort home was put on auction after she defaulted on her monthly instalments of over R17K. She had since asked the public for help, to which they delivered.

In 2022, Briefly News reported that Zahara's supporters showed up for her when she needed funds to save her house.

However, it's said that her troubles never ended as her payments continued to lapse, forcing Nedbank to repossess and auction off the house, which was later bought.

In hopes of saving the townhouse, which was said to have been special to the singer, her family is planning a benefit concert to repurchase it.

According to Fakaza News, the Mkutukanas plan to raise money for the home, but neither have the funds to pay for the venue or artists' full booking fees.

It's said that the musicians in the lineup include Nathi Mankayi and Zahara's best friend, Vusi Nova, who has since been gifted her guitars.

Mzansi weighs in on Zahara's family's troubles

Netizens aren't at all convinced about Zahara's family's issue, with many unwilling to help:

FLOW_CHLE said:

"I'd rather give to the kids that sleep outside than to give to Zahara's family. She had millions and blew them. Never heard of her giving back to kids in East London.

BhejulaKaDyonta asked:

"Didn't EFF assist with paying this up?"

BavuyileM was confused:

"I thought she once said her house was paid up."

MakiMarish wasn't budging:

"Save Zahara's house for whose benefit? The husband and sisters should work to save the house."

Nwankumi called Vusi Nova out:

"I thought Vusi Nova said he is there for any of their needs!"

LwaziMgudu wrote:

"Why would they poison her? They probably thought they'd inherit her belongings."

Zahara's sisters allegedly move into her house

In more Zahara updates, Briefly News reported that the late singer's sisters, Bandeza and Lumka Mkutukana, had moved into her Roodepoort home.

This was after the singer had passed away, and it was also alleged that the sisters had taken ownership of her clothes.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News