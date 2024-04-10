A cheating baby daddy left many people in shock after he dared to demand spousal support from his ex-wife

The news of the man started many online users as the post went viral, generating many likes and comments

People reacted to the post as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the subject

A man took Mzansi by surprise with his claims in a divorce settlement with his previous wife, and netizens were not impressed.

A man demanded R15K spousal support for divorce maintenance. Image: AndreyPopov and ArLawKa Aung Tun

Source: Getty Images

Cheating baby daddy demands R15K in spousal support

A couple's love story came to an end, but the man was not planning on leaving without anything. According to IOL, the man allegedly cheated and abused his ex-wife. The publication also reported that the former couple got married in community of property in July 1999 and have two children together.

According to the publication, the wife filed for a divorce in the high court. The wife also requested that he give up her pension money and common assets, such as automobiles and residences.

However, the man claimed he needed his wife to pay him R15,000 to maintain the kind of living he was used to because of the lifestyle he had experienced during their marriage and could not live on R4,000.

The publication further stated that he was denied the R15,000 spousal support.

Mzansi express their thoughts on the subject

Many people were shocked by the story as they rushed to the comment section to voice thier opinions, saying:

Ntaoleng Moreko simply said:

"The audacity!!!!"

Desiré Wood added:

"Fantastic. Wow...what a cheek. Cheating and abusing and STILL expecting her to FUND him. Hell no, I'd rather set myself alight."

Michelle Govender wrote:

"The narcissistic nerve of this man!"

Rafiq Govindsami poked fun at the man, saying:

"Now how is he expected to maintain his side chicks? LoL Eish LoL."

Rrago Motheo commented:

"Obviously, he will be denied because he is a man. The system is about women's empowerment not men's empowerment."

Mzansi shares bizarre stories about why they broke up their baby mamas and daddies

