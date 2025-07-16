Operation Dudula shared a video of police officers discovering a Chinese couple with South African IDs and driver's licences

The couple appeared unable to explain how they obtained their documentation

Social media users reacted with shock and anger, with some claiming knowledge of how much money it costs to buy South African documentation

A traffic stop in Johannesburg has sparked outrage after police officers discovered a Chinese couple carrying South African IDs and driver's licences despite being unable to communicate properly in English.

The video, shared by @operationdudulaofficial on 14th July, shows the confusing encounter that left officers questioning how the documentation was obtained.

The clip, captioned:

"Fresh From China — But Already Fully South African?", shows a South African policeman and policewoman conducting a routine traffic stop.

They discovered the Chinese couple had two South African IDs, driver's licences, and a fully registered vehicle under one of their names.

In the video, the officers struggle to communicate with the couple about their documentation.

"I don't understand one thing, these people can't speak English and they can't speak any of our other languages, but they're in possession of a driver's licence in our country," the confused policeman states.

The police officer continues his questioning, asking how the couple applied for their documents without being able to speak the language.

"How did they apply for these things?" he wonders aloud.

The Chinese woman struggles to answer basic questions about when they arrived in South Africa and where they obtained their IDs.

During the conversation, there are hints that money may have changed hands for the documentation. The policeman mentions "Chinese paid money" and asks where they "make it", suggesting possible corruption in the system.

Social media reacts with anger

The video has sparked heated reactions from South Africans:

@cossam.tshuma joked:

"Aaaah, then Cape Town will be left empty if things go on like this."

@nicole.thandie.hlongwane claimed inside knowledge:

"For 25K you get ID, 50K permit straight from home affairs, you guys didn't know?"

@kayx.kay noted:

"If they can't speak English, then Money can speak on their behalf."

@natheer.hendricks made a humorous comparison:

"Someone ordered a temu Identification that will last only 3months🤣"

@muhammad.golden suggested:

"The law in South Africa allows those who have assets worth plus or minus 19 million rands to come and become South African citizens for business purposes, I guess, yeah."

@enocent.yizoyizo.sibanda observed different treatment:

"But these are not pushed like you do in the hospitals, you talk with them in gentleman's voice."

@lence.n.kgomo.chukudu connected it to politics:

"'They are our BRICS partners, if America leaves, China will take over.' This is a takeover."

SA government crackdown on illegal employment

According to the Department of Home Affairs, companies employing foreign nationals will face increased audits and investigations. The department has warned that they're clamping down on foreign nationals who break immigration laws and employers who illegally hire foreigners.

Immigration specialist Marisa Jacobs explains that HR professionals, managers, and business owners need proper systems to ensure expatriates are legally employed.

"Anyone deemed responsible for the appointment could face repercussions, meaning everyone from HR managers to CEOs could face fines or imprisonment," she warns.

Common problems include employees' job titles not matching their work visa titles, information on permits not matching Department of Home Affairs system records, and missing skills transfer plans required for certain work visas.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Source: Briefly News