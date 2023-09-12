A South African couple married in community of property was granted a divorce after 23 years of marriage

The wife was found to have committed substantial misconduct by refusing to contribute to the joint estate after receiving her pension payout

The wife was granted 25% of the husband's pension interest in the provident fund, but her claims for spousal maintenance and medical aid were dismissed

South Africans have shared their thoughts and opinions on a now-divorced wife and husband who were married in community of property for 23 years.

A judge denied a woman seeking a hefty divorce settlement for being self-centred. Image: Stock Photo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The wife filed for divorce and requested a decree of divorce, division of the joint estate, spousal maintenance of R14,000 per month, and payment of 50% of her husband's pension interest in his provident fund.

According to Sowetan Live, the husband counterclaimed for forfeiture of benefits in terms of Section 9 of the Divorce Act 70 of 1979. He also requested that the wife be removed from his medical aid plan after his retirement.

The court found that the wife had committed substantial misconduct by refusing to contribute to the joint estate after receiving her pension payout. However, the court also found that she had contributed some money into the joint estate by paying off the house loan, the car, and the pivot doors.

The court ordered that the wife be granted 25% of the husband's pension interest in the provident fund. The wife's claims for spousal maintenance and medical aid were dismissed.

Mzansi netizens react to the court ruling with banter

Many netizens were intrigued by the judge's ruling, with several people commending the judge on his decision on social media. Others found the wife's demands unreasonable while others commented on divorce and issues caused by money and greed.

Q Sabelo Masengemi replied:

"A marriage in COP keeps proving why it should be scrapped."

Xolani Nhlakanipho Dube wrote:

"One of the reasons we find our sisters and moms dead every day, this is really a scam."

Brian Mc commented:

"Finally a sober judge."

Bongani Mgubela said:

"I'm not going to comment on this one. It needs the urgent intervention of the President of the Men's Conference Hakimi."

Bongani Godwin Magagula wrote:

"It's disturbing that people can be married for 23 years and become the worst nightmare of each other thereafter."

Chriz Alfreds responded:

"Money is the root of evil and breaks families apart."

Serame Mogale replied:

"The court should have denied her divorce, she needs the husband more than she thinks."

Source: Briefly News