A Gqeberha social worker's heroic actions have led to an emotional reunion for a heartbroken mother and her kidnapped baby

Dora Nginza Hospital's Portia Marinana sprung into action when an altered vaccination card sent alarm bells ringing

Marinana said helping get the baby back to his real mother was the highlight of her career

GQEBERHA - A heroic social worker is basking in the glory of reuniting a kidnapped baby with his real mother.

A social worker from Dora Nginza Hospital helped reunite a kidnapped seven-month-old baby With his real mother.

Source: Getty Images

A mother's seven-month torment finally ended after Dora Nginza Hospital's Portia Marinana jumped into action when she noticed something was amiss with the baby's vaccination card.

Routine visit alerts Gqeberha social worker

On 23 June, an elderly couple came into the hospital requesting proof of birth for the baby they believed to be their grandson. The couple wanted to register the child with the Department of Home Affairs, SowetanLIVE reported.

Marinana asked the couple to return after she noticed the child's name and date of birth had been altered in the Road to Health booklet.

The 40-year-old social worker undertook an investigation and asked an admin clerk to check the name of the supposed mother on the maternity register for the day indicated on the card, 26 November.

The woman's name did not appear, which sent off alarm bells for Marinana.

Social worker's quick thinking leads to arrest

It was revealed that the baby was kidnapped on 27 November at a local mall after his biological mother was discharged from Dora Nginza Hospital.

Marinana's tireless efforts resulted in the Kidnapper, Amahle Sigam, being arrested and the boy being reunited with his mother, News24 reported.

Thinking back to the emotional reunion, the social worker said that helping her mother find her son was the highlight of her career.

Marinana said that even though social workers are underpaid, knowing she can change people's lives helps her overcome her challenges.

Baragwanath Hospital security guard reunites babies with real mums

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a quick-thinking security official at Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital rectified a grievous mistake by nursing staff.

A newborn baby was mistakenly discharged with the family, but he quickly intervened when the security officer realised that the baby's tag name didn't match the mother.

When the officer realised the mistake, he alerted the nursing staff, and an investigation was conducted.

