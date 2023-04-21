A security guard from the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital is being praised for his quick thinking

The officer who noticed that a newborn was discharged with the wrong mother sounded the alarm which resulted in the mistake being fixed

Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department would deal with the negligent act decisively

JOHANNESBURG - A quick-thinking security official at Soweto's Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has rectified a grievous mistake made by nursing staff.

Two newborn babies have been reunited with their rightful mothers after Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital made a negligent discharge mistake. Image: Stock image & @PublicProtector

A newborn baby was mistakenly discharged with the family, but when the security officer released the baby's tag name didn't match the mother, he quickly intervene.

Baragwanath Hospital security guard alerts staff to negligent discharge mistake

When the officer realised the mistake, he alerted the nursing staff, and an investigation was conducted.

The 35-year-old woman who was sent home with the wrong baby had given birth to a baby boy the previous day, Monday, 17 April, News24 reported.

Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said that within hours of the baby swap, the mother and baby were fetched from their home and transported back to the hospital.

After health checks were done on the newborn, the baby was reunited with his 31-year-old biological mother, who was still admitted to the hospital.

Families affected by Baragwanath Hospital baby swap undergo trauma counselling

According to TimesLIVE, both families are undergoing trauma counselling to help them come to terms with the horrifying ordeal.

While the families have agreed to DNA testing to assuage any fears, Nkomo-Ralehoko vowed that the health department will take corrective action for the gross negligence.

The health and wellness MEC commended the security officer for his alertness, noting that the situation could have turned out worse.

South Africans

@ninjawinterbach complained:

"Seems like every month, this happens."

@OffshoreKings added:

"Public health is just dysfunctional you."

@PalesaMogudi commented:

"I’d lose my marbles. I’m glad this has been resolved."

@RefilweI demanded:

"This is unacceptable! The nursing staff need to be severely punished for this."

@leratot11 praised:

"Thank you to the vigilant security guard."

