Former Rhythm City actor Zola Hashatsi was allegedly caught impersonating a medical practitioner at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

An alert nurse reportedly saw him attending to patients and confronted him, asking who he was

The police were later called, Hashatsi was arrested, and a case of fraud and impersonation of a medical practitioner was opened

Zola Hashatsi shocked the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital workers after he rocked up and started treating sick patients.

The former Rhythm City star allegedly had a stethoscope and attended to sick patients before being caught.

Former Rhythm City Zola Hashatsi actor caught impersonating a medical doctor

Zola Hashatsi decided to ditch acting and go into the medical field without taking the proper procedures. According to City Press, the actor landed in hot water when he was caught attending to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital patients.

A source who chose to remain anonymous revealed that she saw Zola Hashatsi attending to sick patients in one ward. She allegedly confronted the actor, who evaded her questions.

Senior management at the hospital was notified, and they called the police. The actor was allegedly arrested and charged with fraud and impersonation of a medical practitioner.

Police confirm Zola Hashatsi's arrest in a statement

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that the star, who rose to prominence for playing Shakes Zondi in the popular soapie Rhythm City, was indeed arrested. He reportedly appeared in court, but the case was withdrawn.

"The suspect was arrested. He was taken to court, and the case was withdrawn by the court."

