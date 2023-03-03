Kay Sibiya issued a statement in response to serious gender-based violence allegations levelled against him

The former Uzalo actor's baby mama, Zookey Zarling, accused him of forcing himself on her and throwing hands at her

Kay denied all the allegations made by the former Gagasi FM presenter, adding that he welcomed their daughter to his blended family in 2019

Kay Sibiya responded to the gender-based violence allegations against him by his baby mama, Zookey Zarling. The former Gagasi FM prester accused the actor of forcing himself on her.

Kay Sibiya denied the GBV allegations his baby mama levelled against him. Image: @kay_sibiya

Source: Instagram

Kay Sibiya and Zookey Zarling have a beautiful daughter, but their relationship ended in tears some years back. The former Uzalo actor took to his timeline and denied the claims.

TshisaLIVE reports that Zookey posted on Facebook that the actor forced himself on her, adding that she was opening up about her "truth". She also claimed he laid his hands on her.

Kay Sibiya issues statement in response to GBV allegations levelled against him

Kay took to his official Instagram account and dropped the statement denying all the allegations. He said his lawyers are now dealing with the matter. The star shared that the serious allegations have also greatly affected his family.

Kay Sibiya on being the father of Zookey Zarlings' daughter

The star further shared that he has never denied being the father of Zookey's daughter. He said he welcomed their little girl to his blended family in 2019. Kay shared that Zookey could not take care of their daughter at the time, and he welcomed her to his family.

