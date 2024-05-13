Big Zulu portrayed the ultimate act of kindness for a street vendor who sells sweet potatoes

The rapper bought the woman's entire stock of sweet potatoes on Sunday, 12 May, for Mother's Day

In the heartwarming video, the rapper explained that he did this so she could spend Mother's Day with her family

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A street vendor's Mother's Day was made extra special by rapper Big Zulu. The Inkabi Nation boss showed what ubuntu is when he bought out a woman's entire stock of sweet potatoes.

Big Zulu made sure this woman's Mother's Day was special after he bought her stock. Image: @bigzulu

Source: Instagram

Woman gets ultimate Mother's Day gift from Big Zulu

Big Zulu recorded himself surprising a woman with the ultimate act of ubuntu. The rapper approached a street vendor who sells sweet potatoes and was touched when he saw her sleeping under a table while it was raining.

In the video shared by @SimthoBiyela on Sunday, 12 May, on Mother's Day, Big Zulu asked the lady to count how much her stock costs, and he would purchase all of it but only take home one bucket.

The lady was so taken aback by this kind gesture that she froze and could not tell the rapper the exact amount.

"Big Zulu bought her whole stock so that she can go sleep at home since it's Mother's Day. This woman froze in disbelief, and I got her. This is what happens when you're not used to people being kind to you, may your pocket never run dry Nkabi."

Mzansi lauds Big Zulu

The heartwarming video saw the rapper receiving much praise from netizens online. Many pray that the rapper's pockets never run dry as he is not new in the business of gifting people.

@RasengaMas2585:

"This is the real act of Ubuntu. Well played Nkabi Yami. The old lady sleeping under the table was selling sweet potatoes when a good samaritan, 'Big Zulu', politely asked her to go home and enjoy her Mother's Day by outbuying all her stock of sweet potatoes, but she took only one packet."

@KlassenPhiwe:

"I am so touched by the good act of kindness. Ubuntu all the way."

@pablitokov:

"Kudos to Big Zulu."

@ThatoMashiane6:

"Much respect to Big Zulu!"

Big Zulu buys fan shoes

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Zulu made a fan's wish come true by gifting him a new pair of Carvela shoes from Spitz.

The fan, Thabo Jobe, asked Big Zulu for any of his old pairs, but the rapper decided to purchase new ones instead. Mzansi lauded Big Zulu for his kind gesture and asked him to do the same for other people as well.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News