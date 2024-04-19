A taxi operator in Johannesburg showed kindness to a learner driver who was stuck on a busy highway

The video uploaded on Twitter shows the driver patiently helping the learner get their car moving

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding the act of Ubuntu from the experienced driver

A Twitter video of a Johannesburg man helping a learner driver stuck on a busy highway has gone viral.

In the clip posted by @BokamosoMc, the learner driver of a VW Polo can be seen stuck in the middle of the busy highway. Fortunately for them, the taxi driver behind them showed understanding and Ubuntu.

The taxi driver did not hoot for the learner; instead, he stopped behind the car and tried to assist. The taxi driver can be heard giving the learner instructions on how to keep their vehicle moving again. He calmed the learner, saying they must not worry about any other car and focus on moving their car.

The learner finally managed to get their car moving, and the people in the taxi applauded. According to the clip, the act of kindness happened in Rosebank Johannesburg CBD.

Taxi operator helps learner driver

Watch the Twitter video below:

Netizens loved the video

The video garnered over 500k views, with many online users showing love to the driver for his patience.

@AndriesAR adored:

"This is so beautiful ."

@samba_nelly23 knows the experience:

"Me the whole of 2021 ."

@MamaKelebogile said:

"We need people like this it's not easy on the road especially when you're a learner."

@DLCoolGuy felt grateful:

"Nice to see no road rage for this learner. Thanks for being patient with him/her."

@JerryMapatu wrote:

"I once parked my car behind a lady who was learning & couldn't go up the hill just to protect & make her feel @ easier until she managed. "

Woman refuses to lose her L sticker

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who refused to lose her L sticker even though she has had the license for seven years.

When @_emeldah bought her new car, she celebrated by pasting a learner's sign on the back, which gave netizens a great laugh.

