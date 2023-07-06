A woman who copped herself a fresh pair of wheels flaunted her L with pride and did not want to let it go

The beautiful dame stuck the L behind her car and seemed pleased with her L

Other Tiktokkers supported her, with some saying they've had their Ls for years

A young woman vowed not to remove her Learner's sticker after buying a new car. Image: @_emeldah/ Peter Dazeley

Source: TikTok

When a lovely woman bought her car, she slapped the 'learner driver' sticker on the back even though she's had a license for seven years!

It's always an outstanding achievement worth celebrating when you buy your first car.

Woman leaves Learner sticker on her new car

When @_emeldah bought her new car, she celebrated by pasting a learner's sign on the back, which gave netizens a great laugh.

The TikTok video shows the beautiful young woman pasting the sticker on her back while it is still in the garage.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi drivers have had their Ls for years, comments reveal

It seems as if many South Africans are also into this trend, as the comments showed how commonplace leaving the sticker on your car is after purchasing a new car.

Nomvula shared how long she's had her sticker on the car long after she bought the vehicle. She said:

"I've had mine for four years."

Deepee's colleagues relieved her vehicle of the sticker shortly after buying it. She added:

"At my work, they removed mine after three days."

Khumbukhumbu185 pointed out that the colour on her sticker faded, but won't remove it despite owning a driver's license for years.

"Mine's colour changed, and I will never remove it."

Cirhakazi has had hers on her car for over a decade.

"I've had mine for 11 years, and I will never remove it."

Yolz-mantlane said that she loves her L.

"Had my L for almost three years now. I just love my L."

