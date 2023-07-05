Social media Influencer and businesswoman @Yolzchannel shared a story of how her and her beau could not be separated by time as they reunited after years of separation. Image: @Yolzchannel

After separating for five years and dating others, a couple found their way back into each other's arms.

The beautiful story was shared on TikTok by @Yolzchannel in a post detailing their struggles and reunion.

Couple go back to each other after half decade apart

The stunning young woman captioned the post:

"Best love story I've ever been told, and I'm in it."

@Yolzchannel told her story through a series of in-video captions which accompanied romantic clips where the couple shared heartwarming moments.

Yolenda Jawe, a popular YouTuber, social media Influencer and businesswoman, shared how the couple had broken up for five years. They saw other people during this period and often had their hearts broken.

It was not the end for them.

@Yolzchannel related how they gave their love a second chance.

"I'm so glad we gave our love story a second chance. Now almost ten years later, we're living in the best love story ever told," she said in the post.

Watch the video here:

South African were s encouraged to not give up by post

Netizens were fawning over how the couple stayed together for so long and shared how @Yolzchannel's journey gave them hope.

Nomsa Jama pointed out that the post showed her the future might not be as bleak as she thought.

"Sis, you just gave me hope that we'd be given a second chance because we just decided to take a break because it was just getting too much."

Dikeledi_95 shared that the post is why she believes in letting go.

"If we're truly meant for each other, we'll find a way back to one another."

Boipo Ncalo shared a similar story.

"I broke up with him for two years, finally got back together, and it's been God's unending grace upon us. Now it's 7 years+ married."

Memu Lee commented that the story is beautiful.

"Sometimes it's better the second time around, especially how both of yall have matured and worked on yourselves as individuals."

Phumi Magade pointed out that things have been harsh since she reunited with her partner.

"We broke up for four years, and it's been a year since we are back together. It's a struggle for us."

