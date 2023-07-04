A young South African woman took to social media to shareva video of her moving in with her boyfriend

The now-viral TikTok video shows her happily shopping with her partner for furniture for their home

The couple is also seen celebrating the cohabitation with friends and South African netizens wished them well

Moving in with your partner is a major life change that comes with its own set of challenges. You'll need to discuss and agree on how to split chores, manage finances, and spend time together.

Young woman shares the excitement of moving in with her man

One young woman took to social media to share a video of her excitedly moving in with her boyfriend.

In the video, she is seen shopping for furniture and homeware items with her bae. One of their bigger pieces includes a large blue couch which they set up in their apartment.

The couple is also seen happily celebrating the special moment with friends as they pop a bottle of bubbly together.

Having a conversation about the goals and the whys of moving in together is a big first step toward making cohabitation a reality, PODS states. It is important to be ready financially and personally to join lives with another person.

Most experts agree that you should be dating for at least one year before moving in together.

Mzansi netizens react to the video

While many netizens were happy for the young couple and wished them well, a few peeps thought to advise the woman on a few things about living with a boyfriend.

Nuh wrote:

"All the best rule number 1 ungamithi no matter how happy you are rule number 2 don't invite friends into your home rule number 3, enjoy every moment."

sbahle madlala said:

"We are still together. We just don't stay together. I told him I won't do any wifely duties as a girlfriend; he needs to do right by my parents."

MaMlotshwa commented:

"All the best, babe, I took this decision 2 years ago, kumnandi, with a little misunderstandings here and there, but we still love each other madly."

Danny said:

"Cohabitation is life now well done for the achievement."

Inno reacted:

"Your friend seems unhappy for you though... towards the end.. anyway, Enjoy."

Olwethu replied:

"Congrats, rule number 1 no matter how happy you are, don't share your savings, rule number 2, don't get pregnant, rule number 3, if kubanzima uphume, we won't judge you ."

