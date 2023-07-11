A mother cried for the schools to open after her child transformed the house into an art gallery with a marker

The woman shared her grief on TikTok and was met with a lot of support and jokes

Netizens turned the moment to share how creative kids can be when they are at home

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Little Picasso in the making: a mother was left frustrated after her kid draw all over the floor. Image: @t.pmochwaedi3

Source: TikTok

Winter holidays are the worst for parents because they don't know what to do with their kids.

One parent showed how fed up she is with the holidays after her bundle of joy drew all over the house.

Little child frustrates mother with drawings on the floor

The little child turned her home's floor into an art canvas, filling it with drawings of stick people with big heads. This was too much for @t.pmochwaedi3, who shared her canvassed floor on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The video reached 134K vires and got almost 10K likes. The poor mother's caption reflected how gatvol she is.

"When are schools opening kante?? Tjeeer."

A picture post follows where every tile in the shot has little cartoon characters drawn on them.

Many activities can be introduced to schoolchildren during the holidays. These include getting them involved in physical activities and taking them to camp, The Conversation reports.

However, drawing on mommy's floors is not one of these activities.

View the post by clicking on the link.

Picasso may have nothing on this woman's child. Image: @t.pmochwaedi3

Source: TikTok

Parents jokingly support the frustrated woman

Mothers supported the poor parent and shared their experiences and feelings with her. Brownskinbella pointed out that her son is guilty of the same deeds.

"My son does this all the time with crayons."

Aaliyah offered some prayers.

"I pray that it's not a permanent marker."

Relemokoatedi cried with her.

"Schools must just open tomorrow."

Pumi encouraged a different perspective.

"Looks like when you look fast."

Zinhle Perfect pointed out that she'd use this to her advantage after noticing that her child is gifted.

"I'm the kind of mom who would redecorate the house to incorporate this and try retain it."

Siblings caught with lotion on their bodies by mom

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that a woman caught her two children playing with cream.

The woman had taken their phone away from them as punishment, and to keep themselves occupied, they applied a lot of lotion on their bodies.

South Africans stanned one of the children's reasoning abilities with their mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News