This dad found faces drawn on the eggs in the fridge, and he had no words to express how he felt

TikTok user @stunning_clint shared a video showing the creations and his little one’s reaction

Fellow parents shared their stories, letting the father know that he was not alone in the battle

This father was defeated when he opened the fridge and found faces drawn on the eggs. These school holidays are testing parents, yoh!

This father shared a video showing the creations and his little one's reaction.

Source: TikTok

You do not understand just what a saving grace school is until the holidays hit and your eggs start smiling at you.

Exhausted father finds decorated eggs in fridge, begs schools to reopen

TikTok user @stunning_clint shared a video showing what he found inside his fridge. The kids had drawn faces on the eggs, and it ended him.

These school holidays are testing this man. Take a look at these masterpieces:

The father’s defeat has people in stitches; parents know the struggle

This video was too relatable not to laugh! People took to the comment section to have a little laugh at the situation as they, too, have been going through the most.

Read some of the comments:

Zoe_Mongameli shared:

“Kids bore me so much✋like, why is she so proud?”

Pumpkin gets it:

“I can feel you defeated ”

Malangwe951 laughed:

“At least they are still intact.”

Z I M Y®️ found the silver lining:

"Mara, a nice vele, at least she didn't break them "

Mzansi teacher living her best life on school holidays shares hilarious TikTok video, people lol

In related news, Briefly News reported that while parents sweat during school holidays, childless teachers are living their best lives. This woman shared what she normally looks like midday to what she now looks like on holiday, and people had a lekker lag.

Teaching is not for the fainthearted. It requires a different level of patients that not many people possess. Teachers deserve the breaks they get.

TikTok user @kealeboga_educator is living her best vaycay life. During the school term, she is finished by midday, and now she is as cool as a cucumber.

