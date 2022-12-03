A hilarious Mzansi family sat down to discuss the boundaries around food during the holidays

The video got over 535k views and showed the parents telling the kids to steer clear of the fridge

Fellow parents loved this idea and took to the comments to thank the fam for sharing this on-point content

School holidays are kicking off, and these ones are lengthy. One family decided to call a meeting to let their children know that they are not to look at the fridge in times of boredom, which has cracked SA up.

TikTok account @mzansisgreatestfamily shared a hilarious clip of their family food meeting. Image: TikTok / @mzansisgreatestfamily

Source: UGC

Every parent knows that your food budget goes out of the window during holidays. While kids don’t eat their school lunch, they seem to make up for it during the holidays at home.

Hilarious TikTok account @mzansisgreatestfamily shared a video of the family meeting they called with their kids. Being a united front, the parents let their children know that they are allowed three meals a day and are not buying more than one loaf of bread daily.

While these parents spat truth, the way they told the kids to do the garden and not to turn to the fridge for entertainment is everything!

The people of Mzansi stan these parents holiday food boundaries

Fellow parents loved this clip as they know the financial burden of hungry kids during the school holiday create. The comment section was quickly filled with laughter by people who can relate and those who respect this content.

Take a look:

@Nolwazi M said:

“You don’t get bored to the fridge ”

@shiburi24 said:

“The statement "play away from the fridge kills me"”

@user7770521914033 said:

“Don’t take the boredom kadijo....do the garden”

@Avril Albetti said:

“the rules I always knew I needed for my boys these holidays ”

@Florah Gaboipofe Mok said:

“They’re both looking at Kgosi the whole time but it seems like the culprit is busy strangling her dress”

Source: Briefly News