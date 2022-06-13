A father had to put his laughter aside for his son when the family dog got hold of his teddy and ended it

TikTok user @jasexvangoetes shared a clip of the moment online, explaining what had gone down and how he tried his best to not laugh

The people of social media could not get enough of the video and laughed at the father’s failed attempt to be serious

Being a parent will have you doing some strange things… like throwing a funeral for a stuffed animal. A local father tried his best to hold back his laughter as they bid farewell to his son’s beloved teddy that got mauled by the dog, but he just couldn’t.

TikTok user @jasexvangoetes had to throw a funeral for his son's teddy and he couldn't stop laughing. Image: TikTok / @jasexvangoetes

Children get attached to the strangest things and parents go on wild goose chases to find them when lost. This poor boy wasn’t so lucky though as their dog ripped his beloved stuffed cow to shreds.

TikTok user @jasexvangoetes felt sorry for his son when he found his teddy was ripped by their pit bull. Taking a moment to send “cow” off so that his soul would rest in peace, the dedicated dad was dying from laughter inside.

He shared a video of the special moment online which showed his best attempt to take the situation seriously, LOL. Being a parent will test you!

“My son left his beloved cow outside and our pit got hold of him, it must've been a gruesome death, needless to say we held a small funeral service.”

Social media people and fellow parents got a good kick out of this

Shame, the look on the poor kid's face was enough to melt your heart, but that teddy is where the laughter flowed from and people were with the dad on this one… it's a cracker!

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@Paballo Kgware was broken:

“It must be the emotions.”

@Kelisha Govender gave ups to the dad:

“You started off so strong...”

@sasha59 was ended:

“It’s the cross on the cow. I’m finished...”

@xxalienmermaid had questions:

“Did you say rest in beef cos I'm finished!”

