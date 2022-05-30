A funny video of a dad feeding his child in a comical way has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip, the man is seen and heard funny noises imitating that of a car as he intrigues the child

He sneaks in a bite for himself before feeding the tot and Mzansi netizens were left amused by his antics

Getting your baby to eat solid can be challenging. A video of a tiny tot’s mealtime gave social media users the giggles as daddy made it quite a thrilling experience.

The clip was shared on Facebook by the Great Hope page and shows the father cradling the child on his lap as he feeds him/her some baby puree.

The man makes funny noises imitating that of a car as he intrigues the child. As he is about to put a spoonful of food into the child’s mouth, he switches and quickly puts it into his mouth. He continues his funny noises and proceeds to finally feed the child.

The Facebook post was captioned:

“Babysitting is not our thing.”

Naomi Sookhia wrote:

“Absolutely precious video. So heartwarming, Dad eating the Purity is very funny though.”

Skha Thenji commented:

“He is a good dad agree but his problem is eating what it's not his.”

Essy Phatlane replied:

“Purity Promise should buy this video and make it into their ads. Brilliant.”

Rejoice Gwazela remarked:

“As far as I know purity is not tasting good for us adults but this one is trying to make the baby enjoy her meal. Lovely dad.”

Juliet Muriro said:

“Good teaching by practicing....eat dad eat nana.”

