School holidays in South Africa 2022: School calendar and other details

The South African school year typically runs from January to December, with four school holidays spread across the entire year. These include medium breaks in March/April and June/July, a short break in September/October, and a long holiday in December/January. There are also additional days off depending on where public holidays fall. Typically, each year has about 200 learning days.

Private/independent learning institutions often have slightly different holidays dates from those of state institutions. Here is a look at the 2022 South African school calendar.

School holidays in South Africa

South Africa has 12 recognized public holidays. These days are determined by the Public Holidays Act (Act No 36 of 1994). The act stipulates that the following day (Monday) shall be a public holiday whenever a public holiday falls on a Sunday.

Sometimes, learning institutions will also remain closed if a public holiday falls on a Tuesday to make it a long weekend.

Public holidays

Here are the public holidays observed for South Africans in 2022 and the two extra ones meant for learning institutions.

January 01: New Year’s Day

New Year’s Day March 21: Human Rights Day

Human Rights Day April 15: Good Friday

Good Friday April 18: Family Day

Family Day April 27: Freedom Day

Freedom Day May 01: Workers’ Day

Workers’ Day May 02: Workers’ Day observed (since 01 May is on Sunday)

Workers’ Day observed (since 01 May is on Sunday) June 16: Youth Day

Youth Day June 17: Special School Holiday

Special School Holiday August 08: Special School Holiday

Special School Holiday August 09: National Women’s Day

National Women’s Day September 24: Heritage Day

Heritage Day December 16: Day of Reconciliation

Day of Reconciliation December 25: Christmas Day

Christmas Day December 26: Day of Goodwill

School holidays for 2022 in South Africa

When are schools closing in South Africa? The country’s schools observe all national public holidays and two extra holidays meant for learning institutions. The country’s learning institutions are grouped into three; the inland cluster for public schools, the coastal cluster for public schools, and private/independent institutions.

Inland cluster

Holidays for schools in the inland cluster.

The inland cluster consists of institutions in the Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Northwest provinces. Here are the school holidays for 2022 in Johannesburg and other areas within the inland cluster.

Coastal cluster

Holidays for coastal cluster schools.

Here are the school holiday dates for public institutions in the coastal cluster. The cluster consists of learning institutions in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape and Western Cape Provinces.

What is the South African school calendar for 2022?

When are South African schools reopening in 2022? The Department of Basic Education published the learning year calendar for 2022 in 2021. Here are the term dates for learning institutions in the inland cluster. Here is a look at the school terms in 2022 for the different clusters.

Inland cluster

School days for schools in the inland cluster.

When are institutions in the inland cluster reopening? Here are the start and end dates of the four terms in 2022.

Coastal cluster

Here are the term dates for learning institutions in the coastal cluster.

Term dates for coastal cluster schools.

The term and holiday dates for private and independent learning institutions differ slightly from those of state institutions. Here is a look at the 2022 calendar for these private/independent institutions.

Private school holiday dates.

School holidays are essential parts of the South African education sector. These breaks give learners a chance to rejuvenate and resume learning with fresh minds. The dates for holiday breaks vary slightly among the inland cluster, coastal cluster, and private institutions.

