CEO and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi shared with the world a video of her adorable daughter, who she shares with rugby star Siya Kolisi, walking in heels

The seven-year-old tried her best to model in the high-heeled shoes, mostly likely Rachel's, and still look like a little professional

Rachel's TikTok video humoured many South African online users who flocked to the comments with laughter

Rachel Kolisi showed her adorable daughter trying to walk in high heels. Images: @rachelkolisi / TikTok, @rachelkolisi / Instagram

For years, Keziah Kolisi has delighted South Africans with her adorable antics, often shared by her parents on social media. In one post, Princess Kolisi had the internet in stitches as she struggled to strut in a pair of high heels.

Keziah Kolisi in heels

Walking in heels is an art, and little Keziah tried to master it!

An adorable video on Rachel Kolisi's TikTok account showed the businesswoman's seven-year-old daughter trying her best to walk in the heeled shoes, possibly Rachel's, and holding the wall as she turned around.

After posting the clip, Rachel wrote with a laugh:

"We all have that one friend."

Take a look at Rachel's TikTok video below:

Keziah Kolisi humours the internet

A few people took to the comment section after seeing Keziah trying to model in the heels that were clearly too big for her.

As small as Keziah is, the little girl made it her mission to walk in her mama's shoes. Image: @rachelkolisi

@thobz52 commented with love and laughter:

"It’s her throwing the towel so she can strut."

@geraldinefourie9901 said to the public:

"This is adorable."

@henna_44 applauded Keziah's efforts, writing:

"Everything about this is perfection."

A humoured @nompilomgwaba told the online community:

"That kick at the beginning sent me."

@sarita_woods1997 confessed in the comments with a laugh:

"This girl is wearing heels sizes too big for her and still walks better in them than I ever could."

A proud @heavenlyjoy889 stated to app users:

"Kez is the girl she thinks she is."

