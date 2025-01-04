The former wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, documented her trip and addressed her ongoing divorce

Rachel Kolisi shared how she entered 2025 while away from her children Keziah and Nicholas Kolisi in a TikTok video

Rachel Kolisi opened up about seeing light at the end of the tunnel amid her divorce from Siya Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi ticked a goal off her bucket list by travelling alone when she embarked on a journey to Botswana, a neighbouring country. Since announcing her divorce from Siya Kolisi, people have been curious to see how each of them will be moving on.

Rachel Kolisi shared a TikTok video about her trip to Botswana for New Year's. Image: @rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi's TikTok video shows her openly addressing the divorce. People found her candid travel vlog in Botswana motivating.

Rachel Kolisi goes solo in New Year

On TikTok, Rachel shared that she has wanted to book a solo trip for years and finally got the chance. She wrote:

"I'm in the process of getting divorced and co-parenting my kids. This was the first New Year's without my kids, so instead of sitting home alone... I booked a solo trip I've wanted to do for years."

The vlog showed she had an adventurous holiday in Botswana. Rachel went sightseeing in nature and horse riding in the wild. Watch the video:

SA supports Rachel Kolisi

Online users were treated to a close view of Rachel Kolisi's Botswana solo trip. People commented on the video, and many applauded Rachel for healing the right way. Fans shared supportive words of encouragement.

eden_carlene_s gushed:

"I love how we all love Rachel.🥺🤍"

@MeseC.TT1422 commented:

"Does Rachel seem happier and content, or is it just me? ❤️ 'I booked a solo trip I've wanted to do for years!' says a lot about the marriage 😩"

Beloved woman wrote:

"May all women going through divorce heal and be happy again. Amen."

Die Regte Spikkels applauded:

"What an inspiration! I'm going through a heartbreaking break with the love of my life after 2.5 years.👌Do the work while going through it, and thanks for sharing."

dima2222 gushed:

"You make your own happiness 🔥🥰"

Tidi shared:

"I am just getting out of a 13-and-a-half-year relationship with a man I met when I was 20 years old. I cannot wait to do everything I've begged this man to do for over a decade of my life! Thank you for this❤️."

Olive 🇿🇦 was pleased:

"Ladies, this is how it’s done after a breakup ☺️."

Siya ditches profile pic with Rachel and 'husband' status

Briefly News previously reported that when the new year arrives, some people fully embrace the mantra, "New year, new me," making bold changes in their lives. Briefly News noticed that Springbok superstar Siya Kolisi joined this trend by dropping his 'husband' status and picture of Rachel Kolisi from his social media.

Many were shocked when Rachel and Siya posted a joint statement on Instagram announcing the end of their marriage on 22 October 2024. Since then, the exes have been living their best lives, spending time abroad with their children.

Briefly News spotted that for the first few hours of 2025, Siya still kept the profile photo and title, including that he was a Christian and father.

