Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his children celebrated New Year while on holiday in Zimbabwe.

The Bok skipper spent time with his two children and siblings in Zimbabwe, while ex-wife Rachel Kolisi did not make the trip.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi spent New Year's with his family in Zimbabwe. Image: siyakolisi.

As the world celebrates the new year, Kolisi took his children on holiday to cap off a year that saw him lead the Boks on a successful European tour while divorcing his wife.

Siya Kolisi holidays in Zimbabwe

Kolisi shared pictures of his holiday on Instagram:

According to his Instagram post, Kolisi enjoyed his time with his family while he spent Christmas day without them.

Kolisi posted:

“Okay, Zim, we see you! Danko”

During 2024, Kolisi played his part for the four-time world champions as they celebrated success in the Rugby Championship and only lost one match during the season to Ireland.

Watch Kolisi show off the splendour of Africa in the video below:

Kolisi is moving on

Following the high-profile divorce from his wife, Kolisi has been travelling across South Africa while also spending time with fellow Bok Eben Etzebeth and UFC champion Dricus du Plessis.

Kolisi also caught Mzansi’s attention after changing his profile picture on social media from an image of him and Rachel to a picture of him celebrating in Bok gear.

Among the highlights of Kolisi's social media posts included him showing off his Christmas gift from English giants Liverpool FC.

Bok skipper enjoyed some quality time with his family in Zimbabwe. Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images and Craig Mercer/MB Media.

Fans praise Kolisi

Local netizens responded on social media to praise Kolisi, calling him a proud father, while they also admired the pictures he shared on Instagram.

Lu MaVokwana Ntshalintshali has fond memories:

“I am here for the slide where you were cooling your tea using two cups. Taking me back to my childhood ePhondweni.”

Thenjiwe Roda had a similar experience to Kolisi:

“I experienced this recently. Africa is beautiful. Stay the course, give your kids the best of you, and God will figure out the rest.”

Fikile Msomi admires Kolisi:

“Siya is a whole mood.”

Lee-anne Richards prasied Kolisi:

“Certified best dad.”

LATRIS_RSA missed somebody:

“One person missing here.”

Siya Kollisi spends Christmas giving back

As reported by Briefly News, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi spent Christmas Day giving toys to children at the Saartjie Baartman Centre in Cape Town.

Kolisi showed off his Santa skills by handing out toys to hundreds of children in Cape Town while his family spent Christmas with his ex-wife, Rachel.

Before Christmas, Rachel spent time with the children in Australia, while Siya spent his time travelling across South Africa and spending time with local sporting celebrities.

