As a way to welcome the new year, Springbok star Siya Kolisi, his siblings and children went to Zimbabwe

The family participated in many activities and even got the opportunity to fly in a helicopter

Several social media users loved the Instagram post, with some Zimbabweans thanking Siya for visiting their country

Siya Kolisi and his family took in the wonders of Zimbabwe. Image: @siyakolisi

Holidays are a time to cherish moments with loved ones and create lasting memories. Siya Kolisi did just that when he shared how much he enjoyed exploring another country with his family.

Siya Kolisi and family travel abroad

Taking to his Instagram account, Siya uploaded a few pictures and videos documenting his time in Zimbabwe with his siblings, Liyema and Liphelo (whom he adopted with his ex, Rachel Kolisi), his son Nicholas, and his baby girl, Keziah.

The Kolisi crew, with no Rachel in sight, visited the Victoria Falls Bridge, flew in a helicopter, and much more. Siya also participated in a dance on stage with performers, impressively knowing most of the steps.

With their time in the country having come to an end, Siya wrote:

"Okay, Zim. We see you! Danko."

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

Internet reacts to Siya Kolisi in Zimbabwe

Several social media users in the post's comment section loved how Siya appreciated Mzansi's neighbouring country.

@tatenda_md said to the athlete:

"It seems like you had lots of fun. Thank you for visiting Zimbabwe."

@phumla_matshaya laughed and wrote:

"Slide 19, it's the dance for me. When did you practise? You are doing it so perfectly."

@tytybrown25 added in the comment section:

"This man is a really good dad and human. I love him."

@lu_nutty told the Sharks player:

"I am here for the slide where you were cooling your tea using two cups. It's taking me back to my childhood."

Presumably speaking about Rachel, a saddened @latris_rsa stated:

"One person is missing here."

An appreciative @mia__una wrote in the comments:

"Thank you for visiting Zim, Captain Siya."

