New Year, New Kolisi: Siya Ditches Profile Picture With Rachel and 'Husband' Status in 2025
- Springbok captain and newly single man on the market Siya Kolisi welcomed the new year differently on Instagram
- The rugby star removed his profile picture of himself and Rachel Kolisi and dropped his 'husband' status
- Siya, a father of two, now has a picture of just himself and changed the details in his Instagram bio
When the new year arrives, some people fully embrace the mantra, "New year, new me," making bold changes in their lives. Briefly News noticed that Springbok superstar Siya Kolisi joined this trend by dropping his 'husband' status and picture of Rachel Kolisi from his social media.
Siya Kolisi starts afresh
22 October 2024 came as a shock for many when Rachel and Siya posted a joint statement on Instagram announcing the end of their marriage. Since then, the exes have been living their best lives, spending time abroad with their children.
While Rachel seemed to have moved on - sharing numerous posts online about healing, which many connected to her relationship with Siya - the Springbok captain kept his Instagram picture of the two of them and had his 'husband' status in his bio.
Briefly News spotted that for the first few hours of 2025, Siya still kept the profile photo and title, including that he was a Christian and father.
Take a look at the screenshot below:
However, Briefly News noticed today that Siya ditched the picture of him and Rachel to one of himself in his rugby gear, which he initially posted on 17 November 2024.
Nicholas and Keziah Kolisi's father has now added in his bio that he is a brother, but there are no signs pointing to his love life.
Allegations about Siya Kolisi float around
Although Siya and Rachel omitted the reason for their split and said it was a mutual decision, allegations concerning Siya made rounds on the internet a week before the former couple's big announcement.
One woman took to TikTok to allege that Siya, Oscar Mbo, Kelvin Momo and Kabza De Small were unfaithful to their spouses.
She also stated that the athlete was "allegedly in some girl's DMs (direct messages)."
With the change in picture and status, it definitely, and unfortunately, marks the end of an era for the Kolisis.
