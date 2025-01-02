Springbok captain and newly single man on the market Siya Kolisi welcomed the new year differently on Instagram

The rugby star removed his profile picture of himself and Rachel Kolisi and dropped his 'husband' status

Siya, a father of two, now has a picture of just himself and changed the details in his Instagram bio

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Siya Kolisi deleted his profile picture with Rachel Kolisi and husband status on Instagram. Images: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

When the new year arrives, some people fully embrace the mantra, "New year, new me," making bold changes in their lives. Briefly News noticed that Springbok superstar Siya Kolisi joined this trend by dropping his 'husband' status and picture of Rachel Kolisi from his social media.

Siya Kolisi starts afresh

22 October 2024 came as a shock for many when Rachel and Siya posted a joint statement on Instagram announcing the end of their marriage. Since then, the exes have been living their best lives, spending time abroad with their children.

While Rachel seemed to have moved on - sharing numerous posts online about healing, which many connected to her relationship with Siya - the Springbok captain kept his Instagram picture of the two of them and had his 'husband' status in his bio.

Briefly News spotted that for the first few hours of 2025, Siya still kept the profile photo and title, including that he was a Christian and father.

Take a look at the screenshot below:

Siya Kolisi still had a picture of himself and Rachel Kolisi on his Instagram profile for the first few hours of 2025. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

However, Briefly News noticed today that Siya ditched the picture of him and Rachel to one of himself in his rugby gear, which he initially posted on 17 November 2024.

Nicholas and Keziah Kolisi's father has now added in his bio that he is a brother, but there are no signs pointing to his love life.

Siya Kolisi officially dropped his profile picture with Rachel Kolisi for a solo one and dropped the husband status. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Allegations about Siya Kolisi float around

Although Siya and Rachel omitted the reason for their split and said it was a mutual decision, allegations concerning Siya made rounds on the internet a week before the former couple's big announcement.

One woman took to TikTok to allege that Siya, Oscar Mbo, Kelvin Momo and Kabza De Small were unfaithful to their spouses.

She also stated that the athlete was "allegedly in some girl's DMs (direct messages)."

With the change in picture and status, it definitely, and unfortunately, marks the end of an era for the Kolisis.

3 other stories about Rachel and Siya Kolisi

A throwback video of the former couple goofing around gave fans hope they would get back together.

In November, a month after their divorce announcement, Siya and Rachel shared cryptic messages after the Springbok star flaunted his R2.3 million car.

Rachel and Siya put up a united front after hosting a private dinner in London for their Kolisi Foundation.

Source: Briefly News