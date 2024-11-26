A fan page reshared an old video of Rachel and Siya Kolisi, leaving fans buzzing about a possible reunion

The adorable clip of the exes goofing around gained thousands of views, sparking excitement on the TikTok

Many South Africans thought it was recent and rushed to celebrate the couple’s "reunion," in the comments

Fans hoped Rachel and Siya Kolisi reunited after seeing their video. Image: @siyakolisi

Eish, Rachel and Siya Kolisi's fans are struggling to come to terms with their divorce.

Old video of Rachel and Siya resurfaces

A fan-shared video of the exes has people talking and wishing for a romantic reunion.

The sweet clip shows the couple laughing and goofing around in their home in happier times. But when it popped back up on TikTok thanks to @siya.kolisi111, it gave fans false hope.

Even with all the speculation, Siya and Rachel haven’t validated the unfounded chatter about getting back together.

TikTok video gets Mzansi buzzing

The throwback video is sitting at over 648,000 TikTok views and has fans swooning over the Kolisis’ chemistry.

Watch the video below:

The Kolisi fanbase is clearly rooting for love and jumping to conclusions in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

@MVMuleya asked:

"Are they really back together? 😍"

@DollyHlophe stated:

"I hope this is recent. God knows my heart wants to see this."

@thefirstnation posted:

"They like the attention. They never broke up."

@thembumdali2 mentioned:

"Guys they said they'll remain friends and continue to co-parent. Yall are already jumping to conclusions. 😂😂"

@Sisonke wrote:

"The way I was stressing! 😂😂😂 Guys don't do that to us, we love you, and I'm happy to see you together."

@Mthabie commented:

"We are happy as a country! ♥️ If he ever troubles you makoti, do not hesitate to call for a family meeting as a country. We are there for you. 😂"

@Candice typed:

"Love this our prayers were answered. 🙏"

@ZaneleZazahNetshap added:

"Niyasi-confuse-a. But I honestly love this for you guys."

