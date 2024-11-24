The Springboks have completed their 2024 test match series, and they ended it on a high note in Cardiff

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth looked like they were in high spirits when the team gathered ahead of their last match of the year

Fans gushed over Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth's friendly bond, which was evident in a video that went viral on social media

Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi reminded people that their chemistry makes them fan favourites. The Springboks had time to play around when the team officially met up for the last time in 2024 ahead of their win against Wales.

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth played around at the final Springboks pre-game photoshoot for 2024. Image: Kyodo News

The South African rugby team had a successful test match series in 2024. The Boks are scheduled to return to the pitch in July 2025, and Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth were in a celebratory mood ahead of their final match.

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth bond at photoshoot

The Springboks gathered for the final team photo before playing against Wales at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Siya and Eben were horsing around in a video as they ‘fought’ over whose shoulder would be on top as they sat side by side in the front row. Watch the video by clicking here.

Fans stan Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi

Online users commented on the video of the Springboks having a blast. People raved about Siya and Eben letting loose a few jokes.

Tee_bopi said:

“@ebenetzebeth4 squashing Siya on purpose 🤣 last one. I'm not ready!😢”

Lindsdesmidt added:

“The behind-the-scenes of these team photos are always so chaotic.”

Mandyjacobs_007 gushed:

“My boys, love you guys to bits, everyone. You play with hearts, minds, and soul for your country ❤️”

Theonlymisslenka cheered:

“I could be having a bad day, and it will instantly change for the better after these videos 🥹🫶🏽 Please don’t stop making these. We love you guys.”

Carolstewartphotos applauded:

“One more time, boys 🔥 We could not be more proud.”

Grant.horley declared:

“Greatest rugby team in the history of the world.”

Zeus_just_nje was entertained:

“These are my favorites 🔥 Their interactions are the best. All casual and joking around. Come matchday, you'll see warriors.”

Moppi.chu swooned:

“Siya just can't help being jolly 🤣 Always love seeing this from the Springbok Media Team... Always heartwarming to see the lads be candid.”

Etzebeth's baby joins Boks ahead of Argentina match

Briefly News previously reported that Eben Etzebeth gave people an adorable moment ahead of his 128th appearance as part of the Boks. The Springboks linked up for a photo shoot before facing Argentina for The Rugby Championship (TRC) title.

Online users were gushing after they spotted Eben Etzebeth's baby. The rugby player's daughter made an angelic addition to the Springboks photo.

In a video shared by @SSRugby, Eben Etzebeth had his baby in hand while taking photos with the Boks.

