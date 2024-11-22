The Springbok boys hit a Cardiff miniature golf course to unwind ahead of their match against Wales

Cheslin Kolbe shared a photo and videos of the outing on Instagram, showing the squad having a great time

Rugby fans loved the wholesome post, praising their team spirit and cracking jokes about their golf skills

Springbok players enjoyed a miniature golf game in Cardiff, Wales. Image: @cheslinkolbe

The Springboks are proving once again that they’re champs both on and off the field! Ahead of their highly anticipated match against Wales, the team took some time to relax with a game of miniature golf in Cardiff.

Springbok players have fun in Wales

Cheslin Kolbe shared the fun-filled moments on his Instagram page. The post gives fans a glimpse of the squad’s bond.

In the photos and videos, Cheslin, Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, and captain Siya Kolisi are seen laughing and competing on the mini golf course.

From swinging clubs to sharing jokes, the Springboks looked like they were having the time of their lives.

See the post below:

Rugby fans love Springbok's chill session

The visuals had fans loving their relaxed vibe and camaraderie ahead of the big game.

See some comments below:

@nico.labuschagne.77 joked:

"Bok, Bokker, Bokste, Bokbefok, Bokbefokste?"

@jarrydpauls stated:

"I like how acclimatised Jean Kleyn is to the cold with his T-shirt, with everyone else freezing. 🥶"

@jewel.ceo posted:

"Yoh uncle Kolbe looking like Santa's little helper next to the big guys. 😂😭😭"

@vongani__bevula wrote:

"The others play miniature Golf, for you then its just golf."

@jxkson.rice commented:

"When mum says you gotta take your little brother with you."

@manlike_archie highlighted:

"Cheslin's clutching applies everywhere. 🐐"

@nellie.bula typed:

"You guys must stick to rugby. 😂😂❤️"

@vuyiseka_r added:

"More like one normal guy and four giants. 😂"

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi enjoys boys’ night

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Springboks are living their best lives off the field!

Captain Siya Kolisi shared a glimpse of a boys’ night out with teammates Handrè Pollard, Eben Etzebeth, and Cheslin Kolbe in Cardiff, UK. The rugby legends know the importance of staying fit.

